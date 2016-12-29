 
 

This Is How IPhone 8 With Touch Bar May Look Like

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 4:16am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

This Is How iPhone 8 With Touch Bar May Look Like
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

The latest iPhone 8 concept visualizes Apple’s new iPhone without a Home button. Instead it features a Touch Bar similar to that found in the MacBook Pro 2016. The iPhone 7 series may be the current flagship hardware for Apple but we all know how rapidly technology changes in the smartphone industry.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The iPhone 7 may just have been released months ago but the public is already anticipating the next iPhone. Many product designers are coming up with ideas regarding the iPhone 8. This particular Youtuber "Apple designer" has integrated the idea of the Touch bar in the iPhone 8.

We do not have any official word regarding the iPhone 8 as we have chosen to call it but we are sure that the new flagship phone will be a piece of hardware which will dramatically increase the iPhone sales for the company. This particular design theory makes use of some of the prominent rumors regarding the iPhone 8.

However the reality may be somewhat different. Putting the visuals aside the concept suggests that the new iPhone 8 will have some significant technology upgrades which include the incorporation of the Thunderbolt 3. This will supposedly increase charging and data transfer by up to 490 GBps. The concept also introduces the idea of a whole glass smartphone that also gives away the classic Home button to feature a Touch bar that acts as a window for input.

The Touch bar will change visuals and experiences depending on the app under use. The Touch bar is infact shown to be the main interface mechanism between the user and the phone. It can be used to receive and reject calls, select text suggestions and select emoji characters. As far as the visual perspective is concerned we might get a phone that will be ultra slim, has a full sized screen and is accompanied with 3D Touch technology built on OLED screens. Only time will tell us what the iPhone 8 really has to offer.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

15 minutes ago

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

3 days ago, 9:55am CST

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

3 days ago, 9:40am CST

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

3 days ago, 9:35am CST

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

4 hours ago

A Scientific Explanation for Why People cannot Maintain Eye Contact While Talking

Science Explains Why People cannot Maintain Eye Contact While Talking

13 hours ago, 2:53pm CST

Nicolas Cage Approached to Play Ronald Reagan for Biopic

Nicolas Cage Approached to Play Ronald Reagan for Biopic

13 hours ago, 2:21pm CST

Scientists Plan to Say Hello to Aliens

Scientists Plan to Say Hello to Aliens

14 hours ago, 2:13pm CST

Walton Goggins Talks About Tomb Raider Reboot Villain

Walton Goggins Talks About Tomb Raider Reboot Villain

16 hours ago, 12:06pm CST

South Dakota’s Tallest Peak is Shorter than Originally Estimated

South Dakota’s Tallest Peak is Shorter than Originally Estimated

16 hours ago, 11:31am CST

The Best Science Images of 2016

The Best Science Images of 2016

17 hours ago, 10:41am CST

Hulu Earns an Exclusive SVOD Rights to Majority of Disney Movies

Hulu Earns an Exclusive SVOD Rights to Majority of Disney Movies

18 hours ago, 10:16am CST

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

19 hours ago, 8:37am CST

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

20 hours ago, 8:12am CST

Scuba Divers Should Visit Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

Scuba Divers Should Visit their Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

20 hours ago, 7:51am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Apple

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

15 minutes ago

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

3 days ago, 9:55am CST

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

3 days ago, 9:40am CST

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

3 days ago, 9:35am CST

More Apple Stories


Latest News

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

15 minutes ago

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

4 hours ago

A Scientific Explanation for Why People cannot Maintain Eye Contact While Talking

Science Explains Why People cannot Maintain Eye Contact While Talking

13 hours ago, 2:53pm CST

Nicolas Cage Approached to Play Ronald Reagan for Biopic

Nicolas Cage Approached to Play Ronald Reagan for Biopic

13 hours ago, 2:21pm CST

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.