This Is How iPhone 8 With Touch Bar May Look Like

The latest iPhone 8 concept visualizes Apple’s new iPhone without a Home button. Instead it features a Touch Bar similar to that found in the MacBook Pro 2016. The iPhone 7 series may be the current flagship hardware for Apple but we all know how rapidly technology changes in the smartphone industry.

The iPhone 7 may just have been released months ago but the public is already anticipating the next iPhone. Many product designers are coming up with ideas regarding the iPhone 8. This particular Youtuber "Apple designer" has integrated the idea of the Touch bar in the iPhone 8.

We do not have any official word regarding the iPhone 8 as we have chosen to call it but we are sure that the new flagship phone will be a piece of hardware which will dramatically increase the iPhone sales for the company. This particular design theory makes use of some of the prominent rumors regarding the iPhone 8.

However the reality may be somewhat different. Putting the visuals aside the concept suggests that the new iPhone 8 will have some significant technology upgrades which include the incorporation of the Thunderbolt 3. This will supposedly increase charging and data transfer by up to 490 GBps. The concept also introduces the idea of a whole glass smartphone that also gives away the classic Home button to feature a Touch bar that acts as a window for input.

The Touch bar will change visuals and experiences depending on the app under use. The Touch bar is infact shown to be the main interface mechanism between the user and the phone. It can be used to receive and reject calls, select text suggestions and select emoji characters. As far as the visual perspective is concerned we might get a phone that will be ultra slim, has a full sized screen and is accompanied with 3D Touch technology built on OLED screens. Only time will tell us what the iPhone 8 really has to offer.