Posted: Dec 29 2016, 5:29am CST

 

SpaceX Teases Falcon Heavy Rocket
SpaceX Teases World's Most Powerful Operational Rocket Ahead of its Launch in 2017

SpaceX released Falcon Heavy rocket’s picture this Wednesday. This is the first photograph of the rocket by SpaceX that shows the interstage phase that connects first and second phase of booster. The photo also includes a logo of this massive vehicle.

Instagram published the photo with a title that says, “Falcon heavy interstage being prepared at the rock factory. When FH flies next year, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two.”

This new picture does not give us a big discovery about Falcon Heavy launch. The company that manufactured SpaceX declares that it’s planning for 2017 launch which will definitely be the strongest booster on the planet that would be two times more than Delta IV Heavy.

But, a question arises, that is the rocket close to flying? The photograph shows that the rocket is in a strong condition for flying. Falcon Heavy’s pad at Launch Complex 39A in Florida is ready for its mission, according to ArsTechnica.

But, experts say that the rocket is complex, as its first phase has three falcon 9 cores that have a thrust of 5 million pounds from 27 engines. Looking at its complexity, some critics are not hopeful that it would be able to fly.

The critics say that a booster that relies on 27 engines can’t give consistent launches. Critics’ claim is based on the failure of Soviet N1 booster that had 30 engines in the first phase. Soviet N1 booster had 4 launches between 1969 and 1972, and they all failed.

SpaceX’s success will disclose in 2017 before NASA's launch of heavy lift rocket in 2018, named The Space Launch System. The SLS rocket has stronger lift capacity than SpaceX, but the launch would be costly. SpaceX’s 2017 launch would also be according to Trumps reviews NASA's exploration plans, and think Moon as a destination.

