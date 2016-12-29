This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

A scientist says that this creepy concept will become a reality. Dr. Michael Levin developed some strange creatures, including tadpoles with backside eyes and frogs with six legs.

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

We can also rewire humans for different shapes, stated Dr. Levin who is a researcher from Tufts University in Massachusetts, and works on organ placement in the body.

He also thinks that his work would go beyond animals, like the technique can allow soldiers to re-grow arms in the battlefield. But we yet don’t know if the process would be faster than normal human growth process, said Dr. Levin while talking to Popular Science.

Dr. Levin's research is more on ion channels, which are hollow proteins across cell surface that allow charged molecules to pass through. There are small gates located channels that control the flow of molecules. Levin creates different creatures through this process.

Dr. Lavin removed tadpoles’ eyes with surgery and placed it on recipient tadpoles’ backs that caused ectopic growth. The recipient tadpoles natural eyes were removed and only back eyes were there.

Lavin discovered that tadpoles could see with the eyes connected to the spinal cord, so it was a remarkable new discovery. He did this experiment in 2013.

Dr. Levin did another experiment in 2015 and developed head shapes in flatworms taken from other flatworms. Levin changed the distribution of stem cells of worms for making new head shapes. He did it through protein channels that pass electrical signals between cells.

Then recently in 2016, Dr. Levin applied lasers to treat tumor cells to make them harmless. He used genes therapy on these cells that made the cells light sensitive, and found that lasers could change cancer causing signals.

According to Popular Science via Daily Mail, Dr. Levin believes that we would be able to draw pictures on computer, and would develop them on animals or humans. But, several experts find his statement very controversial.