Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

Despite the very expertly done photo edits in which Deadpool has fitted perfectly in all of Logan’s promotional images, he will not be making a cameo in Logan.

A few days ago, The Wrap magazine published a news piece in which they reported that Ryan Reynolds had recently shot some scenes for Logan in which he will have a cameo. As exciting as the prospect sounds, Ryan Reynolds himself was the first to confirm that his character Deadpool will not be making a debut in a very funny way.

Replying to a query from a fan DertyMiix D12, who tweeted “Reports say that @VancityReynolds #Deadpool will appear alongside @RealHughJackman in #Logan. I NEED TO SIT DOWN! PLEASE BE TRUUUEEEE!” Ryan replied to the tweet, “Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission.”

Prisoner 24601 is the reference to Hugh Jackman’s character Jean Valjean in the Oscar nominated movie, Les Miserables.

The confirmation was a relief for Logan’s director James Mangold. He tweeted on his own official Twitter account, “Gracias, R. From your fan. J”

Hugh Jackman took help from both Reynolds and Mangold’s tweets and simply wrote on his Twitter, “What they said ....”

The Wrap’s news report was also called out by Mangold in a statement where he accused them of spreading fake news saying, “Deadpool ain’t in the film, pal.” Another source confirmed that Deadpool is not a part of Logan. There is no cameo or post credit scene that Reynolds will be appearing as Deadpool. Many fans are disappointed by the confirmation.