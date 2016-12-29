Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

New study reveals, if we walk for 5 minutes every hour at office, it would reduce lethargy, boost our mood, and would keep us focused. This is especially good if your job involves sitting at desk for whole day.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The research shows that instead of taking a long walk, a brief walk at intervals is more effective. The study also gives us a realistic goal that’s easy to reach. According to experts, longer walks can make you tired.

Evidences show that uninterrupted sitting affects us both physically, and emotionally. Constant sitting reduces blood flow in the legs, causing atherosclerosis-a disease in which plaques build up in the arteries.

People who sit for 8 to 9 hours during job are more vulnerable to obesity, diabetes, and depression. The study motivated certain bosses to create physical activities at their office, including treadmill desks or standing workstations. But, everyone can’t do it as it’s expensive.

Some experts also believe that if their staff is too active they could become distracted due to hunger or would get tired soon.

The study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. The researchers of this study were from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, and other institutions.

The researchers did tests on different methods of movement during work hours. The research study was funded by Johnson & Johnson, with additional support from the Colorado Nutrition Obesity Research Center.

The research involved 30 sedentary adult workers that were asked to do a battery of health tests with questionnaires. The researchers checked their heart rates and checked how tired or energetic they were.

The volunteers completed the test based on computer games and visited the clinic three times for tests. During first visit, the volunteers just sat and worked.

During second visit, the volunteers walked for 30 minutes before work, and sat for five and half hour without any break. During third visit the volunteers walked for 5 minutes every hour during their 6 hours of work.

The volunteers were asked to check their energy, or mood levels during all visits. The volunteers reported that they were more energetic in the third visit, their mood was good, and they were not depressed at all, according to the New York Times.

Even a little walk can be good for your health, said Jack Groppel, a study author and co-founder of the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute. He also said that walk breaks made the participants active, and not hungry.

The study was small and short term, but it shows that walk matters a lot, said Dr. Groppel. He also suggested that we should devote just 5 minutes for a walk every hour during work. The walk can be just walking in the corridor, or walking up or down the stairs, or just walk in the office.