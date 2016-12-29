 
 

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour At Work To Improve Your Mood And Energy

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 8:53am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy
Getty Images
  • 5 Minutes Exercise Every Hour Gives You Energy at Work
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

5 Minutes Exercise Every Hour Gives You Energy at Work and Reduce Food Cravings

New study reveals, if we walk for 5 minutes every hour at office, it would reduce lethargy, boost our mood, and would keep us focused. This is especially good if your job involves sitting at desk for whole day.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The research shows that instead of taking a long walk, a brief walk at intervals is more effective. The study also gives us a realistic goal that’s easy to reach. According to experts, longer walks can make you tired.

Evidences show that uninterrupted sitting affects us both physically, and emotionally. Constant sitting reduces blood flow in the legs, causing atherosclerosis-a disease in which plaques build up in the arteries.

People who sit for 8 to 9 hours during job are more vulnerable to obesity, diabetes, and depression. The study motivated certain bosses to create physical activities at their office, including treadmill desks or standing workstations. But, everyone can’t do it as it’s expensive.

Some experts also believe that if their staff is too active they could become distracted due to hunger or would get tired soon.

The study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. The researchers of this study were from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, and other institutions.

The researchers did tests on different methods of movement during work hours. The research study was funded by Johnson & Johnson, with additional support from the Colorado Nutrition Obesity Research Center.

The research involved 30 sedentary adult workers that were asked to do a battery of health tests with questionnaires. The researchers checked their heart rates and checked how tired or energetic they were.

The volunteers completed the test based on computer games and visited the clinic three times for tests. During first visit, the volunteers just sat and worked. 

During  second visit, the volunteers walked for 30 minutes before work, and sat for five and half hour without any break. During third visit the volunteers walked for 5 minutes every hour during their 6 hours of work.

The volunteers were asked to check their energy, or mood levels during all visits. The volunteers reported that they were more energetic in the third visit, their mood was good, and they were not depressed at all, according to the New York Times.

Even a little walk can be good for your health, said Jack Groppel, a study author and co-founder of the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute. He also said that walk breaks made the participants active, and not hungry.

The study was small and short term, but it shows that walk matters a lot, said Dr. Groppel.  He also suggested that we should devote just 5 minutes for a walk every hour during work. The walk can be just walking in the corridor, or walking up or down the stairs, or just walk in the office.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

44 minutes ago

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

2 hours ago

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump&#039;s Climate Change Skeptics

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump's Climate Change Skeptics

2 hours ago

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

3 hours ago

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

1 hour ago

SpaceX Teases Falcon Heavy Rocket

SpaceX Teases Falcon Heavy Rocket

3 hours ago

Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Digestive Issues in the Long Run

Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Digestive Issues in the Long Run

3 hours ago

An Extra Leap Second will be Added to 2016 on December 31

2016 Will Have an Extra Leap Second

4 hours ago

China Seized Tons of Trafficked Pangolin Scales

China Seized Tons of Trafficked Pangolin Scales

4 hours ago

CoolBooter allows you to Dual Boot iOS versions on a Single iPhone

CoolBooter allows you to Dual Boot iOS versions on a Single iPhone

4 hours ago

This Is How iPhone 8 With Touch Bar May Look Like

This Is How iPhone 8 With Touch Bar May Look Like

4 hours ago

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

4 hours ago

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 hours ago

A Scientific Explanation for Why People cannot Maintain Eye Contact While Talking

Science Explains Why People cannot Maintain Eye Contact While Talking

18 hours ago, 2:53pm CST

Nicolas Cage Approached to Play Ronald Reagan for Biopic

Nicolas Cage Approached to Play Ronald Reagan for Biopic

18 hours ago, 2:21pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

44 minutes ago

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

2 hours ago

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump&#039;s Climate Change Skeptics

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump's Climate Change Skeptics

2 hours ago

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

44 minutes ago

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

1 hour ago

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

2 hours ago

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump&#039;s Climate Change Skeptics

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump's Climate Change Skeptics

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.