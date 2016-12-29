 
 

Robert Redford And Jane Fonda Star Together Again In Our Souls At Night

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 9:00am CST

 

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night
Credit: Netflix
  • Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night
 

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda reunite after 37 years for Netflix’s upcoming Our Souls at Night

They first appeared together 50 years ago in Marlon Brando-led thriller The Chase. playing a married couple separated by character's imprisonment; Robert Redford and Jane Fonda are going to be starring alongside each other after 37 years.

Netflix upcoming drama Our Souls at Night released a promotional image starring both the actors together as their characters, according to THR. They look adorable and well-seasoned.

Redford in a blue flannel shirt, neatly tucked in his jeans and oozing his Redford charm as he looks lovingly at Jane Fonda who looks beautiful as always with grey hair, pink sweater and a floral skirt with a leather belt and bag.

They are picture perfect as they were 50 years ago, perhaps more. Both actors will be playing the roles in the drama based on Kent Haruf's 2015 novel of the same name.

Fonda plays Addie Moore who pays an unexpected visit to Louis Waters played by Redford. They had been neighbors for decades even when they had little contact.

Now all alone in their big houses with their children living far away, Addie seeks to establish a connection and make the most of the rest of the time they have. The rest of the cast include Bruce Dern, Judy Greer, Matthias Schoenaerts and Iain Armitage. The film is directed by Ritesh Batra.

Redford and Fonda have appeared together a total of four times on screen including their roles as newlyweds in the 1967 romantic comedy Barefoot and in 1979’s The Electric Horseman.

This is also reportedly one of Redford’s last projects as he has expressed the intention to retire from acting. He has expressed that he was tired of the whole routine and was unable to do multiple takes.

