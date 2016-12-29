 
 

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 9:07am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle
  • Ford to Debut the Next Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle
 

The autonomous vehicle will be showcased in North American International Auto Show in January

Ford has been working on its autonomous technology from the past many months now. The company has made sure that they come forward with the best and autonomous technology for customers.

This is the reason that they are currently testing their autonomous testing vehicle sin various cities of US. The company is now planning to introduce the next-generation Ford autonomous vehicle platform. The platform will be launched in the North American International Auto Show in January 2017.

The new vehicle that will be introduced by Ford in the auto show will use the currently used Ford Autonomous vehicle platform however it will have more processing power due to an updated computer hardware.

The changes have been made by looking in the electric controls that are close to production ready by company. Along with that Ford has made sure that it’s all sensors get updated too, the company has gotten new LIDAR system that is sleeker in design and more efficient in use.

The new sensors and updated software has made the car more capable to see around the track. The car will now use only two sensors instead of four like previous models in order to collect data. This means that the sensors have become more powerful and more efficient too.

The new vehicle by Ford will make sure that autonomous technology by Ford gets the right kind of recognition in the smaller time. The autonomous vehicle which will be showcased will actually be an upgraded version of the already used vehicle too.

The Next generation Ford Hybrid autonomous vehicle will follow Ford’s own current generation model which was introduced three years ago. Thus they are making changes in the vehicle to make it work in the demanded way.

