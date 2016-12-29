 
 

CES 2017 To Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 9:13am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum
Samsung POWERbotTM VR7000 Robot Vacuum
  • Samsung introduces a new Robot Vacuum Cleaner at the CES 2017
 

The POWERbot VR700 Robot Vacuum is the new essence of home appliances

Samsung home appliances keep on coming with a number of intelligent ideas to help in house hold chores. They had earlier on introduced a robot vacuum cleaner which gained a lot of appraisal. Now they are coming with a new robotic vacuum cleaner POWERbot VR700 Robot Vacuum, which will be introduced at the CES 2017.

The Consumers Electronics Show 2017 has actually become a hub for all the electric companies to showcase their genius ideas and to come forward with innovative technology too. This is the reason that upcoming CES 2017 which will be held from 5th January, 2017 in Las Vegas, America has become the highlighted spot for technology reveal.

According to Samsung they will announce the whole line of robotic vacuums at the event. These robotic vacuums are supposed to powerful than ever and will be slimmer than ever too.

The POWERbot VR700 Robot Vacuum which is the dominant model of the range is going to be less than 4 inches tall and it is 38 percent slimmer than previous robotic vacuum cleaners by Samsung.

The company is claiming that this new design is based on the need and demand of their customers. The POWERbot VR700 Robot Vacuum will ensure that the cleaning needs of customers are met in the easiest possible way.

The company claimed that this robot will have the ability to reach the places where bigger ones won’t be able to get and will be able to suck more dust than ever. It has more suction ability which makes it really feasible to use by eliminating the need of follow up cleaning of places.

The POWERbot VR700 Robot Vacuum will generate 200 watts of suction and will be able to reach many difficult spots too.

“The POWERbot™ VR7000 keeps up with the floor care needs of today’s busy families,” said Byung-Sam Seo, President of Home Appliances at Samsung Electronics.

“Just set it and watch it go to work. The POWERbot™ VR7000’s navigational features and sensors combined with slim design and increased suction power help make sure the job gets done.”

CES 2017 visitors can find out more about the VR7000 and other Samsung products at the company’s CES booth #15006, on Level 1 of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5th through to January 8th 2017.

