Pokemon Go Trading? Video Shows How It Could Work

One of the favored aspects of Pokemon games has always been the ability to trade Pokemon between players, but it is a feature that has been absent from Pokemon Go. The CEO of Niantic Labs said that trading would be coming to the game "soon" - but that was in July, so it isn't really clear whether or not it is actually going to happen on any time schedule.

Still, new YouTube video from PatentYogi speculates how it might work:

The trading theory is presented at about 3:20.

Remember that the video is all speculation from someone on the outside, not someone who has insider information.

He uses patents filed back in 2012 that said that the game will pull from bus routes and subway schedules, allowing people to trade using public transportation. Everything would work in time with the schedule of whatever public transportation is nearest to you.

However, these are older patents so it might now work with way. Logistically, it might not make that much sense either. People in rural communities already complain about a lack of access to Pokemon, so this would ostracize them even more.

Until we know, everything is going to be guess work, so now isn't the time to panic or get angry.