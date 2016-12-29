 
 

Pokemon Go Trading? Video Shows How It Could Work

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 9:22am CST | by , in Rumors | Gaming

 

Pokemon Go Trading? Video Shows How It Could Work
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

One of the favored aspects of Pokemon games has always been the ability to trade Pokemon between players, but it is a feature that has been absent from Pokemon Go. The CEO of Niantic Labs said that trading would be coming to the game "soon" - but that was in July, so it isn't really clear whether or not it is actually going to happen on any time schedule.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Still,  new YouTube video from PatentYogi speculates how it might work:

The trading theory is presented at about 3:20.

Remember that the video is all speculation from someone on the outside, not someone who has insider information. 

He uses patents filed back in 2012 that said that the game will pull from bus routes and subway schedules, allowing people to trade using public transportation. Everything would work in time with the schedule of whatever public transportation is nearest to you. 

However, these are older patents so it might now work with way. Logistically, it might not make that much sense either. People in rural communities already complain about a lack of access to Pokemon, so this would ostracize them even more.

Until we know, everything is going to be guess work, so now isn't the time to panic or get angry.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Everything to Know About Pokemon Go&#039;s New Year Event

Everything to Know About Pokemon Go's New Year Event

1 day ago, 7:53pm CST

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

1 day ago, 6:02pm CST

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

6 days ago, 1:08am CST

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

6 days ago, 6:31pm CST

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

1 minute ago

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

8 minutes ago

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

9 minutes ago

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

14 minutes ago

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

22 minutes ago

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

29 minutes ago

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

1 hour ago

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

1 hour ago

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

2 hours ago

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump&#039;s Climate Change Skeptics

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump's Climate Change Skeptics

3 hours ago

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Gaming

Everything to Know About Pokemon Go&#039;s New Year Event

Everything to Know About Pokemon Go's New Year Event

1 day ago, 7:53pm CST

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

1 day ago, 6:02pm CST

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

6 days ago, 1:08am CST

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

6 days ago, 6:31pm CST

More Gaming Stories


Latest News

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

1 minute ago

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

8 minutes ago

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

9 minutes ago

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

14 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.