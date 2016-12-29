 
 

CES 2017 To Feature LG TONE Studio Wearable Speakers And LG TONE Free Wireless Earphones

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 9:33am CST | by , Updated: Dec 29 2016, 9:38am CST, in News | CES

 

LG Releases new and exciting wearable sound technology in CES 2017
LG TONE Free (model HBS-F110) is LG's first wireless stereo product to come with wireless earbuds that charge whenever they are stored inside the neckband, making them easy to charge and carry.
The LG TONE Studio and LG TONE Free will bring about a new kind of innovation to CES 2017

LG is making sure that they introduce the most innovative music related technology in the upcoming CES 2017. The company is coming forward in the Consumers Electronics Show 2017 with number of new headsets which will be wireless in nature.

These wearable headsets will have a new technology that will cater the wearable audio technology by company. The lineup introduced by LG will be led by LG TONE Studio which will be a collection of warble speakers. These speakers will showcase an immensely impressive technology and sound quality.

The LG TONE Free earphones are the other range that will be introduced in CES 2017. These will contain a lineup of earphones which will be wireless earbuds in nature and will be able to charge when they will be docked in its companion neckband.

The LG TONE Studio will be a personal wearable speaker that will feature four speakers in total. The company is making sure that the sound systems presented in this line up give a quality time to listeners.

The personal wearable speaker come with vibrating bottoms as well that give the wearer a personal surround system experience. The sound quality gets enhanced in the speakers due to the accuracy of content created by Hi-Fi DAC (Digital to analogue converter used in speakers).

LG Tone Free model is the forts ever stereo product made by LG that will charge when its wireless earbuds will be stored in the neckband. This will also make the user easy to carry them. Thus it could be used as separate ear buds or in the form of neck band as per the choice of wearer.

"LG has a rich legacy of innovating in the wearable audio market, and our products have become the standard by which all other earphones are judged," said Michael Park, vice president of Innovative Personal Devices Business Division at LG Electronics, Inc.

"We are committed to leading the way in this fast moving market by developing exciting new products which appeal to every music-loving and convenience-seeking individual."

LG's Bluetooth headset lineup at CES 2017 will showcase LG TONE Studio and LG TONE Free along with newly designed TONE INFINIM (model HBS-920), and the TONE ULTRA (model HBS-820).

CES 2017 Innovation Award winner LG TONE Active+ will also be on display in the wireless headphone category along with LG's entire lineup of wearable audio products including the TONE PLATINUM, TONE PRO and LG FORCE at CES 2017 from Jan. 5-8 in Booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

