CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

HTC is reported to be formulating a strategy to introduce its new technology that is the VR headset in wireless technology. The Taiwanese media industry has stated recently that HTC is off to launch the second generation VR head set in the CES 2017.

The Consumers Electronics Show 2017 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 5th. The upcoming device that will be launched by HTC will be named Vive 2 and will actually showcase a number of updates in case of revision.

The news is that instead of looking for a lot of wires to attach to the computer or phones, these headsets will be wireless. This will make it easier for the user to use them.

According to AndroidHeadlines, HTC Vive 2 is supposed to come with a wireless transistor which will be of hugest quality and will actually follow up the 4K display colors too with a referring rate of 120Hz.

The current Vive headsets have the capability of 2160x1200 pixels while refreshing rate of these headsets is 90Hz. Thus there is quite a lot of improvement based on performance level if we compare the current model and the upcoming one.

The line of HTC’s Vive virtual reality headsets are developed by Taiwanese technology company in coordination with an American video game company Valve Corp. the first prototype pf VR headset was unveiled by HTC at the MWC trade show in the year 2015 in March.

After that Vive saw record sales and almost 100,000 sets were sold after its initial release. The price was set to be $799 at that time. While Sony’s PlayStation VR is the most affordable headset which was priced at $399.