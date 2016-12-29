Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

One of the most highly anticipated Netflix original series will finally come to screens in January, with the premiere of Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" during the second week of January.
Also coming in January will be the revival of the Normal Lear sitcom "One Day at a Time" and "Frontier," a historical drama set in the world of the North American fur trade. We will also get new Netflix original movies, including "Coin Heist," a high school caper, and Andy Samberg's "Take the 10."
Finally, there will be new seasons of the Netflix original kid shows "Degrassi: Next Class," "Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh," and "Voltron: Legendary Defender."
For those that like to see everything Netflix has to offer, you might want to catch Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning "Saving Private Ryan," the '70s high school flashback "Dazed and Confused," the classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with Audrey Hepburn, and "The Fast and the Furious" launcher.
Coming to Netflix January 2017
January 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence
Bee Movie
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher (2003)
El Dorado
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
HALO Legends
Hugo (2011)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
License to Drive
Nancy Drew (2007)
Ocean's Twelve (2004)
Real Detective: Season 1
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman II (1980)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining
The Perfect Physique
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss
Trudell
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
January 3
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'? (Netflix Original)
January 6
Coin Heist (Netflix Original)
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Growing Up Coy
Mar de Plastico: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 7
Alpha and Omega 7
Miss Sharon Jones!
Under the Shadow
January 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Ratchet and Clank
January 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever: Season 2
Happily Married
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (Netflix Original)
We're Lalaloopsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 11
Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
January 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Aquarius
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical (Netflix Original)
Historia de un clan: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
It Follows
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
January 14
Camp X-Ray
Cardboard Boxer
Estar O No Estar
January 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil
Senora Acero: Season 3
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Wartime Portraits: Season 1
January 16
Flash of Genius
Halloweed
Rezort
January 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (Netflix Original)
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050
January 19
Good Kids
January 20
Frontier: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Papa (2015)
Take the 10 (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
January 21
Bates Motel: Season 4
Grami's Circus Show: Season 2
January 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (Netflix Original)
Gad Gone Wild (Netflix Original)
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
January 25
Era el cielo
January 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
iBOY (Netflix Original)
Kazoops!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
January 28
Ripper Street: Season 4
January 30
Antibirth
Swing State
January 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special (Netflix Original)
Leaving Netflix in January
January 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
The Amityville Horror
Angry Birds Toons: Season 1
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Coming to America
Columbo: Seasons 1 - Season 7
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2
Chopped Collection: Collection 2
Dazed and Confused
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop: Season 1
Fixer Upper: Season 1 - Season 2
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1
The Italian Job
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1 - Season 3
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote: Season 1 - Season 12
Nanny McPhee
The Painted Veil
Property Brothers: Season 4
Property Brothers: Season 5
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1 - Season 6
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Uninvited
Vanity Fair
The Wicker Man
You Live in What?: Season 3
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
January 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest
January 29
Stephen King's A Good Marriage