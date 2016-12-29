Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

One of the most highly anticipated Netflix original series will finally come to screens in January, with the premiere of Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" during the second week of January.

Also coming in January will be the revival of the Normal Lear sitcom "One Day at a Time" and "Frontier," a historical drama set in the world of the North American fur trade. We will also get new Netflix original movies, including "Coin Heist," a high school caper, and Andy Samberg's "Take the 10."

Finally, there will be new seasons of the Netflix original kid shows "Degrassi: Next Class," "Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh," and "Voltron: Legendary Defender."

For those that like to see everything Netflix has to offer, you might want to catch Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning "Saving Private Ryan," the '70s high school flashback "Dazed and Confused," the classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with Audrey Hepburn, and "The Fast and the Furious" launcher.

Coming to Netflix January 2017

January 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher (2003)

El Dorado

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

HALO Legends

Hugo (2011)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive

Nancy Drew (2007)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Real Detective: Season 1

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman II (1980)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss

Trudell

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

January 3

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'? (Netflix Original)

January 6

Coin Heist (Netflix Original)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Growing Up Coy

Mar de Plastico: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones!

Under the Shadow

January 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

January 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever: Season 2

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (Netflix Original)

We're Lalaloopsy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 11

Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical (Netflix Original)

Historia de un clan: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

It Follows

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

January 14

Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

January 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Senora Acero: Season 3

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

Wartime Portraits: Season 1

January 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

January 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (Netflix Original)

Roger Corman's Death Race 2050

January 19

Good Kids

January 20

Frontier: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Papa (2015)

Take the 10 (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

January 21

Bates Motel: Season 4

Grami's Circus Show: Season 2

January 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (Netflix Original)

Gad Gone Wild (Netflix Original)

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

January 25

Era el cielo

January 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

iBOY (Netflix Original)

Kazoops!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 28

Ripper Street: Season 4

January 30

Antibirth

Swing State

January 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special (Netflix Original)

Leaving Netflix in January

January 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

The Amityville Horror

Angry Birds Toons: Season 1

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Coming to America

Columbo: Seasons 1 - Season 7

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2

Chopped Collection: Collection 2

Dazed and Confused

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop: Season 1

Fixer Upper: Season 1 - Season 2

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1

The Italian Job

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1 - Season 3

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote: Season 1 - Season 12

Nanny McPhee

The Painted Veil

Property Brothers: Season 4

Property Brothers: Season 5

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1 - Season 6

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Uninvited

Vanity Fair

The Wicker Man

You Live in What?: Season 3

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

January 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest

January 29

Stephen King's A Good Marriage