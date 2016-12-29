 
 

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers On Canadian Airport

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 10:09am CST

 

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport
AVATAR can detect changes in physiology and behavior during interviews with travelers. AVATAR can detect changes in physiology and behavior during interviews with travelers. Credit: Aaron Elkins
  • New Kiosk System Can Detect Lies
 

While traveling you may have a face to face meeting with the robotic security that would be polite and responsive.

AVATAR, the Automated Virtual Agent for Truth Assessments in Real Time is going under test in collaboration with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). The test would help security people see if the travelers coming into Canada may have hidden motives for their visit.

AVATAR is a Kiosk that resembles an airport check-in or grocery store-checkout Kiosk, explained San Diego State University management information systems professor Aaron Elkins.

He also added that the Kiosk includes a face on the screen that asks questions and also can detect the body language of the travelers. Kiosk can detect gestures, eyes, voices to observe the risk.

This is how it would operate: the passengers would stand on kiosk and would face a several questions, like “Do you have fruits or vegetables in your luggage?" or "Are you carrying any weapons with you?" 

The built in software would monitor passengers’ body language, and motion. The kiosk would also ask questions about any flight fears, etc.

If kiosk detected any deception they would tag the passenger for further scrutiny from humans.

Elkins started working on AVATAR while he was doing Ph.D. at the University of Arizona.  The project kept on growing and more data was incorporated to detect the passenger.

His work proceeded with his promotion to an assistant professor at SDSU in the fall of 2016. His lab is under construction where he would do his research, and would teach artificial intelligence to several students.

Professor Aaron Elkins told Phys.org that the method can also be used for law enforcement, human resource and job interviews. He is also hopeful to progress in this subject that includes analysis of collected data, using advanced Data analysis techniques that would make AVATAR more effective in different industries.

He is also looking for real world application of this tool through some government agency. He tested AVATAR in airports, in labs and in border crossing stations. Elkins says that the tool is ready for implementation.

