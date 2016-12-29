 
 

CES 2017: Samsung To Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar And UHD Blu-ray Player

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 10:18am CST | by , Updated: Dec 29 2016, 10:22am CST, in News | CES

 

CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player
H7 Wireless Speaker Delivers UHQ 32bit Audio Technology and Stylish Design
  • Samsung all set to launch the Futuristic Audio devices at CES 2017

Gallery

12 images
CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player
CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player
CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Gallery: See all Photos

The company is claiming to unveil the future of audio at the event.

Samsung Electronics have announced a number of technology unveils at the upcoming CES 2017. Along with Samsung many other tech giants are working towards unveiling their new technology the event as CES is being considered as the biggest tech hub for all tech companies.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

This is the reason that coming year’s CES is going to see a number of tech giants and new comers in the industry showcasing their products and innovative technology.

Samsung just reveled that they are going to unveil their latest lineup of user divan home audio and visual products. These will include the H7 Wireless Speaker and a new sound bar. Along with these a new UHD Blue ray player will be the part of this line up too.

Samsung has always been on the top in terms of audio and video products in the market. A few competitors like LG have succeeded to develop products like that of Samsung but overall it’s been Samsung from almost past ten years who have introduced the most innovative products in this category.

“Delivering clear, crisp, immersive sound is very important to Samsung, and we always strive to create new products that further complement the user experience,” said Jurak Choi, Senior Vice President of Samsung Electronics.

“This year, we focused on the audiophile who wants a single, simple solution that not only fits their lifestyle, but that simultaneously delivers an unparalleled home audio experience.”

The lineup will include the Samsung’s new line up of UHW audio Samsung’s proprietary technology. This technology enables the rich organization of 32 bits detailed sound quality that can be produced from any source from 8 to 24 bits of sound.

Samsung has worked hard in this domain and have worked on their audio algorithms too which will be able to provide ultra tech high quality sound.

The technology will also have the feature of Distortion Canceling which will reduce any kind of distortions or alterations in the sound while delivering a powerful quality one for audience. The H7 Wireless speaker which are a part of lineup will be of high quality design too.

Gallery

12 images
CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player
CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player
CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

28 minutes ago

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

38 minutes ago

LG Releases new and exciting wearable sound technology in CES 2017

CES 2017 to Feature LG TONE Studio Wearable Speakers and LG TONE Free Wireless Earphones

48 minutes ago

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

1 hour ago

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

13 minutes ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

27 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Trading? Video Shows How It Could Work

Pokemon Go Trading? Video Shows How It Could Work

1 hour ago

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

1 hour ago

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

1 hour ago

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

1 hour ago

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

1 hour ago

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

2 hours ago

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

2 hours ago

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



CES

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

28 minutes ago

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

38 minutes ago

LG Releases new and exciting wearable sound technology in CES 2017

CES 2017 to Feature LG TONE Studio Wearable Speakers and LG TONE Free Wireless Earphones

48 minutes ago

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

1 hour ago

More CES Stories


Latest News

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

13 minutes ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

27 minutes ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

28 minutes ago

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

38 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.