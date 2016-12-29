CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

Samsung Electronics have announced a number of technology unveils at the upcoming CES 2017. Along with Samsung many other tech giants are working towards unveiling their new technology the event as CES is being considered as the biggest tech hub for all tech companies.

This is the reason that coming year’s CES is going to see a number of tech giants and new comers in the industry showcasing their products and innovative technology.

Samsung just reveled that they are going to unveil their latest lineup of user divan home audio and visual products. These will include the H7 Wireless Speaker and a new sound bar. Along with these a new UHD Blue ray player will be the part of this line up too.

Samsung has always been on the top in terms of audio and video products in the market. A few competitors like LG have succeeded to develop products like that of Samsung but overall it’s been Samsung from almost past ten years who have introduced the most innovative products in this category.

“Delivering clear, crisp, immersive sound is very important to Samsung, and we always strive to create new products that further complement the user experience,” said Jurak Choi, Senior Vice President of Samsung Electronics.

“This year, we focused on the audiophile who wants a single, simple solution that not only fits their lifestyle, but that simultaneously delivers an unparalleled home audio experience.”

The lineup will include the Samsung’s new line up of UHW audio Samsung’s proprietary technology. This technology enables the rich organization of 32 bits detailed sound quality that can be produced from any source from 8 to 24 bits of sound.

Samsung has worked hard in this domain and have worked on their audio algorithms too which will be able to provide ultra tech high quality sound.

The technology will also have the feature of Distortion Canceling which will reduce any kind of distortions or alterations in the sound while delivering a powerful quality one for audience. The H7 Wireless speaker which are a part of lineup will be of high quality design too.