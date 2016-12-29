CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

Lenovo is bringing a whole new range of laptops for its exhibit at CES 2017. Lenovo just announced the update ofthe entire ThinkPad laptop portfolio range ahead of the event. The updates come in the form of notable improvements onthe existing Lenovo laptops.

The new Lenovo laptops include four new ThinkPad T Ultrabook models, the ThinkPad X270 and a ThinkPad 13 variant. Similarly a new 13.3-inch ThinkPad Yoga 370, along with other 14-inch and 15-inchThinkPad L laptops are all coming to the CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

Al the updated Lenovo laptops will run on Microsoft' Signature Edition image of Windows 10. The new Windows 10 will help users to avoid unwanted apps and bloatware.

Some of the laptops in the ThinPad range will come supported with Microsoft's Precision Touchpad and Windows Hello. All the updated laptops also come equipped with the latest seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors.

Other larger Lenovo laptops like the ThinkPad T470, T470p, T570, L470, and L570 will also be displayed at CES 2017, and will contain faster options of Intel Optane 3D storage, acording to WindowsCentral.

The 12-inch ThinkPad X270 comes with a special touchscreen option and will be prices at $909. The only convertible laptop in the updated range is the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 370, supported with a 13-inch FHD touch display, which also comes with a pen input and Thunderbolt 3.

The laptop also sports 16GB RAM along with a 1TB SSD. The 10-hour battery lifeThinkPad Yoga 370 will be prices at $1,264. Similarly the new ThinkPad 13 laptop will have a price tag worth $674. The new laptops will be available in the market by March 2017.