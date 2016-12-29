 
 

The Rumoured White IPhone 7 And IPhone 7 Plus Shown In A Video

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 11:30am CST

 

This year with the release of the iPhone 7 series Apple took an opportunity to add a Jet black colour to the line-up. This addition has proven to be an absolute hit even though the colour makes it prone to micro abrasions which give it a scratched look. Just after the release, speculation started if Apple could release another addition in the Line Up with a ‘Jet White’ version.

This has not happened as yet but speculation has resurfaced due to a sketchy video which suggests how the Jet White phones may actually look like. The video shows the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus depicted by the difference in sizes. The larger device is shown to have a popular iSight Duo camera in place of the rear.

However both the devices have been coated with what could be the possible representation of the Jet White colour if Apple ever releases such a device. It may be that these phones are not official devices but are mock ups of the iPhone 7 duo. Many auction sites sell almost identical phones such as these shown in the video both with and without the Apple Logo display.

The Jet White colour will definitely be a hit since it will not depict the micro white abrasions. However, we still have to wait whether Apple takes this decision or not.

