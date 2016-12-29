The Rumoured White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Shown In a Video

This year with the release of the iPhone 7 series Apple took an opportunity to add a Jet black colour to the line-up. This addition has proven to be an absolute hit even though the colour makes it prone to micro abrasions which give it a scratched look. Just after the release, speculation started if Apple could release another addition in the Line Up with a ‘Jet White’ version.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

This has not happened as yet but speculation has resurfaced due to a sketchy video which suggests how the Jet White phones may actually look like. The video shows the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus depicted by the difference in sizes. The larger device is shown to have a popular iSight Duo camera in place of the rear.

Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7? pic.twitter.com/pHoDiZ63ON— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 27, 2016

However both the devices have been coated with what could be the possible representation of the Jet White colour if Apple ever releases such a device. It may be that these phones are not official devices but are mock ups of the iPhone 7 duo. Many auction sites sell almost identical phones such as these shown in the video both with and without the Apple Logo display.

The Jet White colour will definitely be a hit since it will not depict the micro white abrasions. However, we still have to wait whether Apple takes this decision or not.