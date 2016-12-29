CES 2017: Das Keyboard to Demo World’s First Cloud-Connected 5Q Keyboard

Das Keyboard has announced that they are coming to the CES 2017 with a new technology. Das Keyboards which is already an award winning mechanical keyboard making company has done something extra vigilant again. They just announced today that they will demo the 5Q at the CES 2017.

The 5Q will be a new keyboard by company. It will not be any other but will be the world’s first ever cloud connected keyboard. It is only one of a kind keyboard and it will surely increase the productivity of the work being done by the individuals using it. It will have the ability to directly stream information to the keyboard through the cloud connection.

The company had started a campaign earlier in order to raise funds for this kind of keyboard. They were successful in doing so by 580percent which is the reason they have developed the technology and will be giving a demo of it at the CES 2017.

It will be called 5Q where Q represents the software suite that will connect the keyboard to cloud. The information like that of email activity, stock quotes, and color coded updates will be displayed on the keyboard keys too.

It will have a mode of illumination through which 5Q’s LEDs will be controlled as per the choice of user. The color effect will be present for entire keyboard or a in a certain way. These will include wave, ripple and breathe effects along with others.

The users will be able to share their lighting profiles with other users in the community driven market place. The Q5 comes with a REST API which will allow programmers to directly control the light colors with their own scripts too.

“When we launched the Das Keyboard 5Q Kickstarter campaign, we were thrilled to see how excited our community and backers were about the product,” stated Daniel Guermeur, founder and CEO of Das Keyboard.

“The excitement continues as we launch this ground-breaking product along with its software suite. As keyboards are traditionally used as input devices, the Das Keyboard 5Q has the capability to be an output device. It is truly innovative, and we think it will change the way keyboards are used forever.”

The Das Keyboard 5Q is currently available for pre-orders at $229 MSRP.