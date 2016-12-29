 
 

CES 2017: Das Keyboard To Demo World’s First Cloud-Connected 5Q Keyboard

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 11:37am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: Das Keyboard to Demo World’s First Cloud-Connected 5Q Keyboard
  • Das Keyboard to present the First ever Cloud connected Keyboard at CES 2017
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

The 5Q will be world’s first cloud connected open API RGB mechanical keyboard

Das Keyboard has announced that they are coming to the CES 2017 with a new technology. Das Keyboards which is already an award winning mechanical keyboard making company has done something extra vigilant again. They just announced today that they will demo the 5Q at the CES 2017.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The 5Q will be a new keyboard by company. It will not be any other but will be the world’s first ever cloud connected keyboard. It is only one of a kind keyboard and it will surely increase the productivity of the work being done by the individuals using it. It will have the ability to directly stream information to the keyboard through the cloud connection.

The company had started a campaign earlier in order to raise funds for this kind of keyboard. They were successful in doing so by 580percent which is the reason they have developed the technology and will be giving a demo of it at the CES 2017.

It will be called 5Q where Q represents the software suite that will connect the keyboard to cloud. The information like that of email activity, stock quotes, and color coded updates will be displayed on the keyboard keys too.

It will have a mode of illumination through which 5Q’s LEDs will be controlled as per the choice of user. The color effect will be present for entire keyboard or a in a certain way. These will include wave, ripple and breathe effects along with others.

The users will be able to share their lighting profiles with other users in the community driven market place. The Q5 comes with a REST API which will allow programmers to directly control the light colors with their own scripts too.

“When we launched the Das Keyboard 5Q Kickstarter campaign, we were thrilled to see how excited our community and backers were about the product,” stated Daniel Guermeur, founder and CEO of Das Keyboard.

“The excitement continues as we launch this ground-breaking product along with its software suite. As keyboards are traditionally used as input devices, the Das Keyboard 5Q has the capability to be an output device. It is truly innovative, and we think it will change the way keyboards are used forever.”

The Das Keyboard 5Q is currently available for pre-orders at $229 MSRP.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

13 minutes ago

CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

1 hour ago

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

1 hour ago

The Rumoured White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Shown In a Video

The Rumoured White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Shown In a Video

6 minutes ago

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

1 hour ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January

1 hour ago

LG Releases new and exciting wearable sound technology in CES 2017

CES 2017 to Feature LG TONE Studio Wearable Speakers and LG TONE Free Wireless Earphones

2 hours ago

Pokemon Go Trading? Video Shows How It Could Work

Pokemon Go Trading? Video Shows How It Could Work

2 hours ago

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

2 hours ago

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

2 hours ago

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

2 hours ago

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

2 hours ago

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

2 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



CES

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

13 minutes ago

CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

1 hour ago

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

CES 2017: HTC to Unveil Wireless Vive 2

1 hour ago

More CES Stories


Latest News

The Rumoured White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Shown In a Video

The Rumoured White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Shown In a Video

6 minutes ago

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

13 minutes ago

CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

CES 2017: Samsung to Unveil H7 Wireless Speaker, New Soundbar and UHD Blu-ray Player

1 hour ago

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

Kiosk Lie-Detecting Robot Checking Travelers on Canadian Airport

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.