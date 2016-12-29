Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

"It's a bit of a problem, that's for sure," a local customer service desk worker said. This employee works at a big box store that has a large toy selection and was one of the premiere locations for this Christmas's favorite toy, the Hatchimal. "We don't have many people coming in with the problem, but the people who are coming in are mad."

Hatchimals are a furry electronic creature that comes out of an egg. However, many people who purchased the Hatchimals later in the season have found a problem: they aren't hatching.

Of course, all companies have problems, but Hatchimals are the most prevalent this year.

“One of the problems that manufacturers have is ‘When you hit a grand slam, how many do you make?’ ” said Britt Beemer, founder of America’s Research Group to the LA Times. “If they don’t make enough they have a lot of unhappy people. If they make more and have a 1% failure rate, they have unhappy people.”

Spin Master said on Wednesday that the company has increased the number of customer service reps and they have longer call time hours. They've also put troubleshooting tips and videos on their website about how to fix the problem yourself.

"One of the biggest problems we've found is that people don't read the instructions and they don't understand how to read the Hatchimal," said the worker.

“While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges,” the post said. “We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers.”