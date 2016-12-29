 
 

Top 16 Earth Photos Of 2016

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 11:57am CST | by , Updated: Dec 29 2016, 12:06pm CST

 

How the Earth Looks From Space? NASA’s 16 Incredible Photos Taken From ISS in 2016

NASA has just released 16 photos of the earth that were captured from the International Space Station in 2016. These photographs are a great gift for space enthusiasts. The astronauts daily takes Earth’s pictures from the space of which it has shared top 16 photos.

NASA scientists selected these images from about 1000 photos. The scientists selected these photos at Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, United States. 

NASA scientists have combined all images, converting them in a video form. You can just click it and can see all images. The photos show different shades and patterns of earth in a unique way. Given below is the detail of images taken from ISS.

Shot over Dubai in the United Arab Emirates taken at night

 

  1. A shot over Lake Naser in Egypt
  2. Photograph of Stratus cloud field over the North Atlantic Ocean
  3. Photo of  Lake Urmia in Iran
  4. Shot over  Mount Fuji in Japan
  5. Picture of Namib Desert in southwest Africa
  6. Picture of Santorini Caldera in Greece
  7. Picture of Sheared thunderstorms over the Philippine Sea
  8. Picture of Itaparica Reservoir in Brazil
  9. Shot over Aurora Australis over Western Australia
  10. Photo of  Perito Moreno Glacier in the Argentine Patagonia
  11. Image of  Salar de Atacama salt works in Chile
  12. Image of  Weda Island Atoll in northeastern Indonesia
  13. Image of  Thunderstorms over the South China Sea
  14. Image of Sangeang Volcano in south-central Indonesia
  15. Photo of  Sunset over the South Atlantic Ocean

 

ISS revolves around the earth at 400 kilometers at a speed of 8km per second that means it revolves 15 times a day. So, people can see Earth from ISS due to its closeness to the Earth.

ISS also serves as a laboratory for conducting experiments in biology, astronomy, physics, and meteorology, etc. The station also tests the spacecraft and equipment needed in missions to Mars and the Moon.

ISS is like an airplane that looks like a bright star on the sky, but its speed is much more than a typical airplane. A normal airplane’s speed is 965 km per hour, but Space Station’s speed is 28,000 km per hour.

NASA recently disclosed these 16 images/video on twitter and other social media sites.

