CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

Credit: LG
The CES 2017 will give rise to a number new TV trends that will eventually make way in our homes.

A number of electronic makers are coming to attend CES 2017. Just a week before the event a number of companies have announced their new products and have teased some of them too. TVs have become a new major part of CES 2017 and a number of companies are going to introduce new models or technology related to household TV sets.

Let’s have a look at the upcoming TV trends that we are sure to see in CES 2017

The 4K Technology

The 4K technology has arrived fully and it will surely be a major part of CES 2017. The companies that are famous in TV technology have majorly focused their content to be based on 4K technology. This 4K resolution is supposed to be a part of CES and will be showcased on booth magnets of 40-inches demo units in the entire show. The technology will provide four times better pixels as compared to the current 1080p TV sets. The good news is that the technology will not be costly and will be available with the addition of a little amount to the original price.

High Dynamic Range

Well HDR which is the acronym of High Dynamic Range is the second most spoken technology at the upcoming CES 2017. The HDR is supposed to give a much better picture than regular screen. It will actually follow the footsteps of 4K as well. The HDR technology will be available in other smaller brands such as SUHD and Super UHD too.

OLED

It’s been bragged from the past many years that major companies are working on the OLED technology that will actually change the face of TV technology. The technology has been regarded as the finest quality that one can have on the screen. LG is the only company that is mass producing these OLED TVs. This year however, it is being rumored that Sony is coming to the CES 2017 with the new OLED TV set too. It is being said that it will use the panel that is used by LG in its OLED models. The OLEDs had to face a lot of competition in market due to high price and other high quality LEDs in market. This year LG has dropped the price of its OLED TVs too.

The Curved TV is here

Last two years, it was all about 3D TVs. However the 3D technology was unable to gain a lot of response from consumers as they were not really able to experience the 3D quality that is expected in the theaters. Thus the 3D technology in LEDS is still out there but not a lot in demand.
However it looks like a new thing is going to take the place of 3D technology.  A few months back, curved TVs were introduced and now it looks like that the CES 2017 will be the major hub for these curved TVs as well. Samsung is the only brand that actually introduced for the first time and then LG followed the suite in its OLED TVs. Now it’s all matter of time as we see if the company will continue with the design or shun it.

Chinese TV Makers on the GO

The companies such as TCL, and LeECo are going to make a few major announcements at the CES 2017. The company LeECo is supposed to introduce an 85 inches tailor made TV which will be specially made for CES 2017. Along with that many other companies have a lot of things in their pockets which will be revealed one by one for sure.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

