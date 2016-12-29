Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

David Ruddock has given a new rumor on Twitter. Since he has not given the sources we will tend to take them lightly. The rumors cannot be confirmed nor negated but they can certainly be speculated on. The first rumor is related to the hardware keys.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

This is not the first time that we are hearing about a possible removal of the Galaxy S8 keys in favor of software keys. The latest rumor reiterates the old one but this time gives more insight in to the mechanics of the navigation keys.

Source: Galaxy S8 will completely ditch hardware navigation keys, Samsung is switching to all soft keys with 3D touch-like functionality.— David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) December 28, 2016

The navigations keys are suggested to be on the screen but will feature pressure sensitive capabilities for extended navigation and gesture control. It is also reported the navigation keys might be customizable like found in LG.

As far as the fingerprint scanner is concerned it is rumored not by Ruddock though that the display will have a sensor embedded in it. This means either Samsung has figured an in-display scanner or it has shifted it to the back of the phone since hardware keys are no more at the front.

The Samsung Glazy S8 is currently scheduled for an April Release and is expected to be the biggest release after the Note 7 horrific incident.