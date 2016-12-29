 
 

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 11:23pm CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favour Of Soft Keys
 

The soft keys will have 3D Touch!

David Ruddock has given a new rumor on Twitter. Since he has not given the sources we will tend to take them lightly. The rumors cannot be confirmed nor negated but they can certainly be speculated on. The first rumor is related to the hardware keys.

This is not the first time that we are hearing about a possible removal of the Galaxy S8 keys in favor of software keys. The latest rumor reiterates the old one but this time gives more insight in to the mechanics of the navigation keys.

The navigations keys are suggested to be on the screen but will feature pressure sensitive capabilities for extended navigation and gesture control. It is also reported the navigation keys might be customizable like found in LG.

As far as the fingerprint scanner is concerned it is rumored not by Ruddock though that the display will have a sensor embedded in it. This means either Samsung has figured an in-display scanner or it has shifted it to the back of the phone since hardware keys are no more at the front.

The Samsung Glazy S8 is currently scheduled for an April Release and is expected to be the biggest release after the Note 7 horrific incident.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Humans Marrying Robots? It's a Big Possibility

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Renders Leak Again

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery is Now Official

First LG G6 Render Appears But We Are Disappointed

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

Top Science News Stories of 2016

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

What is Digital Day?

Top 16 Earth Photos of 2016

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

CES 2017: Das Keyboard to Demo World’s First Cloud-Connected 5Q Keyboard

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Humans Marrying Robots? It's a Big Possibility

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Renders Leak Again

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery is Now Official

First LG G6 Render Appears But We Are Disappointed

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

Top Science News Stories of 2016

