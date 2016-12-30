 
 

ISS Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge To New Heights

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 7:00am CST | by , Updated: Dec 30 2016, 7:51am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights
  • Astronauts Win the Mannequin Challenge on board the ISS
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Several astronauts triumphed in the Mannequin Challenge on board the International Space Station.

As we approach the end of 2016 and the start of 2017, one of the memes that is doing the rounds is the Mannequin Challenge. It involves kids, sports players and presidential contenders striking poses in the manner of mannequins in front of the camera.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

This though recently also took place in the context of space. Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut aboard the ISS, posted a video clip on his Facebook of five of the half a dozen crew members performing the required acting. 

Many of the astronauts cling to the space equipment in order to strike the poses. There are others who hover in the zero gravity of space. It is basically a fad. Yet that is just the point of the game.

The viral video got many likes on Facebook as well as elsewhere. Music was playing in the background too. This Challenge began in high schools across the USA. It soon spread to the police, sportsmen and celebs. Everybody was onto it soon enough on social online media. 

Thomas Pesquet wrote along with the video clip on Facebook that on Sunday normally the crew aboard the ISS have the day off and usually engage in fun activities.

The ISS crew got off to a good start by taking the Mannequin Challenge. They took it to a whole different level. Pesquet said that it was kind of sci-fi spooky. He may have a point there.

This challenge was quite a bonding moment between those on earth and those in outer space. It showed that while many different people may have different jobs and occupations, they were free to participate in a fun-filled and jovial pursuit of an activity that was the pure enjoyment of their hard-won leisure time. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

39 minutes ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

44 minutes ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

1 hour ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

See a Comet on New Year's Eve

1 hour ago

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

3 hours ago

Apple CEO has called the AirPods to be a Runaway Success

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

7 hours ago

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favour Of Soft Keys

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

8 hours ago

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads, Like Literally

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads

8 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

17 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

Top Science News Stories of 2016

Top Science News Stories of 2016

17 hours ago, 2:27pm CST

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

18 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

18 hours ago, 1:02pm CST

What is Digital Day?

What is Digital Day?

19 hours ago, 12:24pm CST

Top 16 Earth Photos of 2016

Top 16 Earth Photos of 2016

19 hours ago, 11:57am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

19 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

39 minutes ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

44 minutes ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

1 hour ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

See a Comet on New Year's Eve

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

39 minutes ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

44 minutes ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

1 hour ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

See a Comet on New Year's Eve

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.