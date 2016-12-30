ISS Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge To New Heights

As we approach the end of 2016 and the start of 2017, one of the memes that is doing the rounds is the Mannequin Challenge. It involves kids, sports players and presidential contenders striking poses in the manner of mannequins in front of the camera.

This though recently also took place in the context of space. Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut aboard the ISS, posted a video clip on his Facebook of five of the half a dozen crew members performing the required acting.

Many of the astronauts cling to the space equipment in order to strike the poses. There are others who hover in the zero gravity of space. It is basically a fad. Yet that is just the point of the game.

The viral video got many likes on Facebook as well as elsewhere. Music was playing in the background too. This Challenge began in high schools across the USA. It soon spread to the police, sportsmen and celebs. Everybody was onto it soon enough on social online media.

Thomas Pesquet wrote along with the video clip on Facebook that on Sunday normally the crew aboard the ISS have the day off and usually engage in fun activities.

The ISS crew got off to a good start by taking the Mannequin Challenge. They took it to a whole different level. Pesquet said that it was kind of sci-fi spooky. He may have a point there.

This challenge was quite a bonding moment between those on earth and those in outer space. It showed that while many different people may have different jobs and occupations, they were free to participate in a fun-filled and jovial pursuit of an activity that was the pure enjoyment of their hard-won leisure time.