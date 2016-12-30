Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

The galaxy in plain view of the Hubble Space Telescope has been termed IRAS 16399-0937. It lies 370 million light years from our planet. It sure doesn’t appear to be an ordinary galaxy.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

This galaxy has no smooth ellipticals and spirals. The reason behind this is that the galaxy is a megamaser. It is sending out highly charged microwave emissions. NASA posted the image of this megamaser says it all.

It goes into the details. It reveals a great deal about what lies inside the megamaser. There is quite a lot of chaos deep inside it. Instead of a single core there are two cores at its center.

These two cores are 11,000 light years apart from one another. Nevertheless these two cores are in the process of coalescing with each other. There is a relation between them and they are sort of merging into one another.

The interactivity has more to it than meets the eye. Clouds of gas and dust are swirling at the center. The two cores seem to be very different from one another too.

The southern core is highly active and churning out stars at a brisk pace. The northern one is the opposite of this one. Furthermore, it is the site of a large black hole that is a hundred million times bigger than our sun.

This megamaser is an exciting find. It also holds great surprises in store for scientists and astronomers. The megamaser is so illuminated that it is brighter than some of the brightest objects in the cosmos. It looks like a beautiful rosebud when you gaze at it in the images released by the telescope.