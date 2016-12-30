 
 

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks On Mars

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 7:12am CST | by , Updated: Dec 30 2016, 7:40am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars
This new image from the Mars Curiosity rover captures purple-colored rocks on the surface of lower Mount Sharp. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

NASA’s Curiosity Rover discovered some purple-colored stones on the surface of Mars.

Recently, NASA’s Curiosity Rover sent home pictures of purple rocks on the Martian surface. The geological diversity of the region on Mars is indeed very variegated. A clue was also found with regard to why the water evaporated from the landscape of Mars.

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

The photographs were taken at the foothills of Mount Sharp which is 18,000 feet high. This is the highest mountain on Mars. The differences in the colors of the rocks showed that they were composed of different materials. 

The winds and sandstorms on Mars kept the rocks relatively exposed. Otherwise mostly the rocks are hidden beneath a layer of dust. Since the past two years or so, the Curiosity Rover has looked into the details surrounding Mount Sharp.

NASA received the pictures back on the home planet intermittently. Apparently, the purple hue of the rocks is due to the presence of hematite, according to Space.com.

This is an iron oxide compound that is employed on earth as a coloring agent or in fancy jewelry. Hematite is normally formed in water which once again suggests that there was water existent on Mars once upon a time.

Where there is water, there may have been life which needs carbon and water to flourish. The past conditions on Mars may be reconstructed using this information and data.

Still a lot of research needs to be done before anything can be said with finality. What is strange is that Mars has a reddish tinge to it when seen from afar.

Yet the presence of these purple rocks on its surface tends to give the opposite impression. The presence of microbial life in the past may be a reality that will be uncovered one day in the future. Till then the scientists are searching high and low for signs of life on Mars.  

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

33 minutes ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

40 minutes ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

49 minutes ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

New Year's Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

1 hour ago

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

3 hours ago

Apple CEO has called the AirPods to be a Runaway Success

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

7 hours ago

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favour Of Soft Keys

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

8 hours ago

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads, Like Literally

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads

8 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

17 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

Top Science News Stories of 2016

Top Science News Stories of 2016

17 hours ago, 2:27pm CST

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

18 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

18 hours ago, 1:02pm CST

What is Digital Day?

What is Digital Day?

19 hours ago, 12:24pm CST

Top 16 Earth Photos of 2016

Top 16 Earth Photos of 2016

19 hours ago, 11:57am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

19 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

33 minutes ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

40 minutes ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

49 minutes ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

New Year's Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

33 minutes ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

40 minutes ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

49 minutes ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

New Year's Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.