 
 

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash Up On Canadian Coast

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 9:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Shore
Getty Images
  • Canadian shore transforms into marine life graveyard
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Thousands of dead fish belonging to different species mysteriously wash up on the shore of Nova Scotia

The Canadian western coast of Nova Scotia has turned into a massive graveyard for thousands of fish. A number of different species carcasses mysteriously washed up on the shore.

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

It is estimated more than 20,000 fish, lobsters, starfish, scallops, crabs and other marine animals are amongst the carcass present on the coast of Savory Park.

What’s really baffling is the fact authorities have no idea why the fish washed ashore. Images of the dead fish were tweeted by the Canadian Fisheries and Oceans department.

According to CNN, the coast officers said that the fish found on the massive cross-species graveyard are believed to have died 4 to 5 days ago.

Already measures are being taken by the Canadian Environmental authorities to determine the cause of the death. Officials are currently testing the water for pesticides and oxygen levels, so they can come up with clues.

The authorities are also warning consumers to purchase seafood only from authorized vendors since some unscrupulous one may sell the dead fish found on the shores.

The Canadian Fisheries and Oceans department also tweeted the dead fish on the shores should not be collected by the general public since they could be contaminated and hazardous for health. 

The US Geological Survey weighed in on the matter and suggested a number of factors may have led to the death of the fish. The first suggestion is the fish were exposed to toxic material, while loss of oxygen in some particular marine region may have also led to the massive death of the fish.

This is not the first time massive quantities of dead fish have washed up ashore. Earlier in 2016 the same was seen on Florida's Indian River Lagoon and China’s Hongcheng Lake in Haikou. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

43 minutes ago

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

53 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

2 hours ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

2 hours ago

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

25 minutes ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

ISS Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

2 hours ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

2 hours ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

See a Comet on New Year's Eve

3 hours ago

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

5 hours ago

Apple CEO has called the AirPods to be a Runaway Success

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

9 hours ago

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favour Of Soft Keys

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

10 hours ago

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads, Like Literally

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads

10 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

18 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

Top Science News Stories of 2016

Top Science News Stories of 2016

19 hours ago, 2:27pm CST

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

19 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

43 minutes ago

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

53 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

2 hours ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

25 minutes ago

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

43 minutes ago

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

53 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.