Top 10 Movies of 2016

There are so many critics and so many websites and writers and film critics out there that have their lists prepared of the best movies of the year 2016. None of the lists will be the same. That’s for sure. Every person has their own preference for movies and their top 10 depends on their taste in cinematic content. Their top 10 movies might be the movies that you have not even have had the chance to see and your favorite movies might not be on their list of top 10 movies.

So, overlooking opinionated lists and going purely on numbers and critics and ratings, here is a list of the top 10 movies in the year 2016.

10. The Witch





The Witch is a historical period supernatural horror film which follows the meager lives of a shunned Puritan family encountering forces of evil in the woods beyond their New England farm. The movie was written and directed by Robert Eggers in his directorial debut. Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger and Lucas Dawson were in the cast of the movie.

The film was well received by critics and has a "Certified Fresh" rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 259 reviews, with an average rating of 7.8/10. Many critics say that the movie gave them a compelling insight into the religiously led lives and the concepts of evil in the historical dark time. However, the film was not well received by all critics and a lot of audience.

Many complained that the movie was slow, not completely synonymous with the horror genre it was so aptly categorized in and lacked a compelling story line which had attracted so many critics otherwise.

9. Green Room





Another movie categorized in the horror movie genre, Green Room was driven by claustrophobia, anxiety and anticipation and a morbid feeling of death and torture that has led so many to enjoy the movie. Starring the late Anton Yelchin in one of it’s leading roles alongside Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, Callum Turner and Patrick Stewart in one of his most sinister roles ever played on the big screen.

Green Room holds a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 179 reviews, and has an average rating of 7.7/10. While commenting on the nomination lists for the upcoming award season, many critics and commentators have fiercely made their case for Green Room as one of the worthiest movies that should be nominated for awards. It might not get those nominations but Green Room has especially won the hearts of the critics and audiences for its blunt and powerful performances.

8. Finding Dory





The biggest anticipated summer animated movie perhaps was Finding Dory. The movie came out a decade after the first one titled Finding Nemo. A lot of nostalgic fan base returned to theater to watch what had become of their favorite characters from the first movie. This time embarking on an adventure with the amnesic Dory voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, who is on a quest to find her parents. The movie has an approval rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 259 reviews and an average rating of 7.7/10. The movie was a fan favorite and reigned on top of the weekend box office for quite some weeks plus it sold a lot of toys.

7. Kubo and the Two Strings





An American 3D stop-motion fantasy action-adventure film directed and co-produced by Travis Knight and written by Marc Haimes and Chris Butler, Kobu and the Two Strings follows the story of a young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past. The movie became a fan favorite and was well received by the critics as well. Kobu and the Tow Strings holds an approval rating of 97%, based on 174 reviews, with an average rating of 8.4/10. The movie has been described by many as an entertaining tale for all audiences of all ages.

6. Zootopia





If you have not heard of Zootopia and if you have not watched Zootopia, you’re missing out on one of the best movies of 2016. Released earlier this year, Zootopia is an animated comedy based on a city of anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox must work together to uncover a conspiracy.

The movie reigned top of the box office for a surprising number of weeks earlier this year, undefeated by all new releases in it’s time slot. It was the first money maker for the production studio Disney as the continued to a have a major successful year ahead. Zootopia holds a rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 227 reviews, and a weighted average score of 8.1/10.

5. Captain America: Civil War





It has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes reported a based on 328 reviews, with an average rating of 7.6/10 which might be the lowest on this list but the reason that this movie is the part of this list is because of the impact it made on the box office this year. We’re not just talking about the money. Following DCEU’s major box office failure in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice; there were a lot of expectations that were associated with this movie.

The plot pitted our favorite heroes’ sans the Hulk and Thor against each other and tweaked one of the most controversial ideas from the Marvel Comics universe. It was like watching an Avengers movie where they introduced the audience to new heroes in the Panther and Spider Man. The movie was a box office hit even if it got dragged down at some point by the critics. It is a must watch for all Marvel fans as it sets the tone for future projects by Marvel.

4. La La Land





The musicals have always been a soft spot for many of the audience and the critics alike. The musicals have been popular among both the categories which has helped them earn major awards nominations. Mama Mia and Les Miserable are some of the recent examples and this year, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land seems to be the contender for all musical love.

A musical comedy starring fan favorites, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; the movie has already received a lot of love at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. Rotten Tomatoes gives the film an approval rating of 92%, based on 221 reviews, with an average rating of 8.7/10 and it is one of the favourites for the Oscar contention. So just check out this movie just to see what all the buzz is all about.

3. Arrival





Based on the 1998 short story "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang, Arrival is a 2016 American psychological science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Eric Heisserer, starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker. To say that this movie has emerged as one of the surprising top movie of the year would be an understatement. Remember that we talked about the lists that the experts are making for their top 10 movies of the year 2016, you will find Arrival at some point in every one of those lists. Rotten Tomatoes has given an approval rating of 94% to Arrival, based on 287 reviews, with an average rating of 8.4/10.

2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story





You don’t need to be a Star Wars fan to love this story from a galaxy far, far away. An independent solo movie which takes place before the events of the Star Wars first movie which was released in 1977, the movie follows the mission of a few rogue agents who try and steal the plans for the Death Star that the Empire has developed to take dominion of the world.

It was one of the most anticipated movie of the year, it is only beaten by its own predecessor Star Wars movie, Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens to top the December box office. It has already crossed the $300 million mark and it is still going strong. The movie holds a 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 312 reviews with an average rating of 7.5/10 but Disney tried to tone down the expectation of the audience and the critics ahead of its release. The movie has still performed way ahead of everyone’s expectations which means that it deserves to be put on this list.

1. Deadpool

How could we not?! Maybe you think that it does not deserve to be on top of this list but Deadpool was too kickass and too revolutionary to not be on top of this list. The first ever R-rated superhero commercial movie which did amazingly well on the box office, not to mention, completely blew everyone’s minds away and forever changed the way we look at superhero movies.

I ask again, how could we not put this movie on top of this list? Although the movie has an approval rating of 84% based on 281 reviews with an average rating of 6.9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Still we love the humorous, painfully self-aware and blunt edged Wade Wilson and his quirks.

So, these movies might not be the ones you might consider to be the best of 2016. Only one or two of them might be nominated for the Oscars in the upcoming awards’ season but we can cover those in another list.

