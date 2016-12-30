 
 

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family Of Six ZUS Devices

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 12:43pm CST

 

  • Nonda will Preview its Innovative Connected Car Family at CES 2017
 

The All-New ZUS is supposed to provide complete safety and convenience to the car owners.

All the automakers are making sure that driving experience gets more and more exciting by time. Other than that most of the companies are working pretty hard to make sure that safety is the first priority while making any kind of car.

The Nonda which is a leader in app development in case of automotive have come up with a new solution. They will be previewing an innovative connected car family of six devices that will make communication and safety its priority.

This system will be showcased at the CES 2017 which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 4th to 8th, 2017. The consumer’s electronics show has become the number one choice for all the automakers and technology experts this year which will be coming to the event in order to showcase their talent. 

The ZUS Connected Car Family technology provides a great combination of advanced hardware and technology that is focused on latest apps (both iOS and Android) in order to provide multi-functionality.

The famous ZUS Smart Car Charger makes use of a robust chipset in order to charge two mobile devices at the single time. the best part of this device is that it charges the mobile phones in a double speed than the other conventional ones. 

The best thing about this app is that it is an intelligent one that monitors the location, battery charging, and mileage of the car as well. It also provides a car key locator through which one can find the keys by the app as well.

According to Nonda, the company is trying to meet the requirements of drivers by offering them smart solutions that can help the cars to drive safely on road. 

“The ZUS Connected Car family is a simple and accessible solution to adding state-of-the-art safety and convenience features to your car,” says Nonda’s CEO, Nick Staubach.

“At Nonda, we saw an opportunity to meet the needs of drivers by offering smart accessories to upgrade cars already on the road – and the app enables the devices to remain current and even add functionality through automatic updates.”

Nonda’s all-new ZUS devices will be viewed at Booth # 51517 at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 4-8, 2017. 

