 
 

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi To Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 12:55pm CST

 

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera
  • World’s Fastest Tricopter Xiaomi Yi Erida Drone Will Take First Flight at CES 2017
 

YI Technology coming with a new 4K+ Action Camera and Drone at CES 2017. The new drone’s camera will be super-efficient and will be able to provide crystal clear 4K pictures

YI technology just announced that they will be announcing a new 4K+ camera drone at the CES 2017. The first action camera in the drone will be able to capture 4K photos at the rate of 60 frames per second.

The company is also planning to fly YI Erida drone which is the world’s fastest drone in US really soon as well. YI has seen immense success in the year 2016 if we talk about the technology that this company managed to put forward. The CEO of YI technologies Sean Da said that CES 2017 will be a hub of opportunities for the company.

He also said that they are going to come up with a number of things that will be full of novelty situations and innovative ideas. The CEO also said that the company is aiming to set a new standard for technology and is aiming for global industry too. 

The new 4K action camera that will be introduced at the event will have the ability to take pictures at 60 frames per seconds and that on the world’s fastest drone. The 4K + as the company is calling it will be a major breakthrough for security personals and companies. 

The YI 4K was the award winning one which was released earlier by company. Thus 4K + certainly would yield a much better response in the new range of affordable solutions.

The fast pace and frame rate of 60fps is almost double to that of its earlier models. The company is claiming that it will provide more realistic and high quality video content then its competitors. YI is hoping to get on top with the help of 4K+.

“2016 has been a whirlwind of product launches including several new action and home security cameras, the YI Erida Drone, our first mirrorless camera the YI M1, as well as an exciting partnership with Google to develop a virtual reality camera rig,” said Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology.

“CES 2017 is an important milestone for us as we look to demonstrate our full product line and reveal novelty solutions. As a challenger brand in the changing imaging technology market, we are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries and set new standards for the global industry.”

YI will demonstrate its full line of connected imaging technology solutions, including the YI Erida Drone, YI 4K+ Action Camera, home security cameras, dash camera, and the professional grade mirrorless camera, the YI M1, at two different locations during CES 2017.

First event will be Pepcom’s Digital Experience! that will held on Wednesday, January 4 from 7pm to 10:30pm PT at The Mirage Hotel. And second CES 2017 location will be The Sands, Tech West where YI will showcase its devices from January 5-8 at Booth #46324.

