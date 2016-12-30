 
 

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 1:05pm CST | by , in News | CES

 

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere
  • Attend the CES 2017, no matter where you are!
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

The live streaming of CES 2017 will be available easily for you

The consumer’s electronics Show (CES) 2017 is approaching pretty fast. It will be a five day long event with hundreds of conferences from a number of companies which will bring about a ton of new concepts. The CES 2017 will set up in Las Vegas, Nevada from 4th January to 8th January, 2017.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

There have been announcements of hundreds of products by both known and new companies that will be launched at the event. This year, the CES is expected to have a lot of new genres to launch as well. For example quite a few car makers are coming to Las Vegas in order to launch their new cars or new car technology. 

The best thing that was announced by the event just a few hours ago is that you will be able to join CES 2017, no matter where you reside. The CES 2017 will be streamed live all five days of the event. Thus you will only have to join the live stream in order to be the part of event. 

The CES has partnered with Brandlive through CTA which will provide a livestreaming broadcast for the event. Brandlive will stream the featured conference sessions throughout the CES. 

The viewers will be able to connect with CES 2017 via the following channels. 

• Livestreaming of the keynotes, SuperSessions, C Space Storyteller and more.

• Listening to the Spotify audio recording of C Space Storytellers at the end of each show in case you don’t opt for live stream. 

• The Social media channels that will include official channels of CES on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. 

• The viewers will also be able to see the happenings at the event by using the hashtag of #CES2017.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

1 hour ago

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

23 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

38 minutes ago

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

48 minutes ago

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

53 minutes ago

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

1 hour ago

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

2 hours ago

Here are the Best Digital Deal on Amazon&#039;s Digital Day

Here are the Best Digital Deal on Amazon's Digital Day

2 hours ago

Top 10 Movies of 2016

Top 10 Movies of 2016

4 hours ago

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Shore

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Coast

4 hours ago

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

5 hours ago

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

5 hours ago

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

5 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



CES

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

1 hour ago

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

23 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

More CES Stories


Latest News

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

38 minutes ago

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

48 minutes ago

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

53 minutes ago

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.