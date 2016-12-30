You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

The consumer’s electronics Show (CES) 2017 is approaching pretty fast. It will be a five day long event with hundreds of conferences from a number of companies which will bring about a ton of new concepts. The CES 2017 will set up in Las Vegas, Nevada from 4th January to 8th January, 2017.

There have been announcements of hundreds of products by both known and new companies that will be launched at the event. This year, the CES is expected to have a lot of new genres to launch as well. For example quite a few car makers are coming to Las Vegas in order to launch their new cars or new car technology.

The best thing that was announced by the event just a few hours ago is that you will be able to join CES 2017, no matter where you reside. The CES 2017 will be streamed live all five days of the event. Thus you will only have to join the live stream in order to be the part of event.

The CES has partnered with Brandlive through CTA which will provide a livestreaming broadcast for the event. Brandlive will stream the featured conference sessions throughout the CES.

The viewers will be able to connect with CES 2017 via the following channels.

• Livestreaming of the keynotes, SuperSessions, C Space Storyteller and more.

• Listening to the Spotify audio recording of C Space Storytellers at the end of each show in case you don’t opt for live stream.

• The Social media channels that will include official channels of CES on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

• The viewers will also be able to see the happenings at the event by using the hashtag of #CES2017.