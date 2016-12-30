 
 

Tesla Is Going All Out To Race The Model 3 To Production: Analyst

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 1:12pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst
  • Analyst reveals Tesla is racing to make production level Model 3
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Jennifer Liang from research firm KGI claims Tesla’s supply chain is going all out to reach the deadline

Tesla’s deadline to assemble all production parts for Model 3 is just 6 months away. Ana analyst called Jennifer Liang from a respected Chinese research firm called KGI just made observations on Tesla’s supply chain.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

According to Liang Tesla is all out and racing to reach its deadlines and get the Model 3 ready for production. Most importantly Tesla is working with system integrators (SI) in the supply chain. In this way Tesla is simultaneously strengthening automation. 

In her notes (via StreetInsider & Electrek), Liang went on to say for Tesla Model S and X all the parts and components were shipped to their Fremont factory in California. In the previous supply chain management the sub- and final assembly of the parts was carried out in the factory.

Whereas this time Tesla has employed two Sis in Thailand and China which will carry out various sub-assembly of the Model 3 before reaching the US.

Another move by Tesla to accelerate Model 3 production was the acquisition of Grohmann Engineering (DE). Since DE is a specialist in automated manufacturing and will prove to be quite instrumental for Tesla. 

Liang also noted the backlog of over 400,000 pre-orders makes Tesla’s production goal quite clear. They have volume visibility of its production goals and can thus work with supply chains to achieve it successfully.

Tesla has undeniably come a long way and now it has no difficulty in convincing suppliers to work with them. This may also contribute to Tesla reaching its production goal. 

Liang mentioned suppliers like Bizlink; a Taiwanese wiring harness supplier, and Hota: an automotive part supplier, are working with Tesla. Liang also predicted Tesla Model S and Model X will see a 50% growth in 2017. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

55 minutes ago

Elon Musk Hints at Ultra-Fast Tesla Superchargers

Elon Musk Hints at Ultra-Fast Tesla Superchargers

2 days ago, 3:39pm CST

Richard Hammond Under Fire for Saying Ice Cream is Gay on The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond Under Fire for Saying Ice Cream is Gay on The Grand Tour

2 days ago, 2:32pm CST

China tests F-31 Stealth Fighter, Cheaper Competitor to US F-35

China tests F-31 Stealth Fighter, Cheaper Competitor to US F-35

4 days ago, 8:39am CST

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

45 minutes ago

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

1 hour ago

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

1 hour ago

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

1 hour ago

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

2 hours ago

Here are the Best Digital Deal on Amazon&#039;s Digital Day

Here are the Best Digital Deal on Amazon's Digital Day

2 hours ago

Top 10 Movies of 2016

Top 10 Movies of 2016

4 hours ago

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Shore

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Coast

4 hours ago

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

5 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Cars & Vehicles

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

55 minutes ago

Elon Musk Hints at Ultra-Fast Tesla Superchargers

Elon Musk Hints at Ultra-Fast Tesla Superchargers

2 days ago, 3:39pm CST

Richard Hammond Under Fire for Saying Ice Cream is Gay on The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond Under Fire for Saying Ice Cream is Gay on The Grand Tour

2 days ago, 2:32pm CST

China tests F-31 Stealth Fighter, Cheaper Competitor to US F-35

China tests F-31 Stealth Fighter, Cheaper Competitor to US F-35

4 days ago, 8:39am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories


Latest News

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

45 minutes ago

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

55 minutes ago

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

1 hour ago

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.