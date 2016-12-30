 
 

Tesla Is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 1:17pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick
Credit: Getty Images
  • Baird predicts Tesla stocks will be the top pick in 2017
 

Ben Kallo predicts the stock will benefit from the addition of ‘Tesla Energy’ and Model 3 release

2016 is ending on quite a melancholy note for a number of reasons but not for Tesla. According to a Baird analyst the nest year is going to bring many glad tidings for Tesla. Ben Kallo believes Tesla stocks are going to be the top pick in 2017 and has rated them as ‘Outperform’.

The stocks will increase in value when ‘Tesla Energy’ will be added to the mix. Similarly the release of the Model 3 will also add value to their stock and Kallo predicts Model 3 will beat all expectations with the new release. 

The Powewall 2 by Tesla Energy started taking reservations for 2017 a month ago. Although Tesla has remained mum, Kallo believes Tesla has already booked a number of reservations for Powerwall 2 and the sales will keep on accelerating.

With the launch of the Tesla Model 3 the sales of the TSLA battery accelerate. So purchasing Tesla shares ahead of any further developments would be the prudent option in opinion of Kello, according to Electrek.

Another catalyst which might uplift Tesla’s stock is the upcoming Gigafactory tour on the 4th of January 2017. The event will be highly instrumental in determining the future of Tesla’s battery business. 

When the first generation Powerwall was released in 2015, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had revealed they received 38,000 reservations. Although the deposits had been made within a few days at the time tesla was not asking for any deposits.

However with Powerwall 2 customers are required to fill a deposit and deliveries are expected to be made on time. Tesla’s success and subsequent opportunity in its stock, which is worth $338, is not reflected in its current share prices. 

