Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

JUNO Space craft’s mission happened on July 4. Though, the robotic spacecraft reached the planet several times, but Juno’s main aim is to focus on getting more knowledge about the gas giant's atmosphere, magnetosphere, origins and structure.

An asteroid was also launched named Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer. It will reach Bennu, and would get back in 2023 along with a space rock sample that would help scientists to understand the early solar system.

NASA completed the James Webb telescope in November that would be launched in 2018. The telescope’s mirror segment was completed in February at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

The scientists now expect that the telescope would reveal info about the origins. The telescope is now ready for transport to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will have pre-launch tests in 2017.

NASA's Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope is ready to plan the mission this year. The mission will also use Hubble to study dark energy, and matter and universes evolution. WFIRST will launch in 2020 as declared by NASA.

According to Space.com, Hubble also captured water vapors from Europa, i.e.Jupiter’s icy moon with ocean that has double the water that’s present in Earth’s Ocean.

Cassini reached in the final years of its mission, and will end up in a planned crash in April 2017.Cassini also had several other milestones as described below

• Research in May that showed solar exploration that happened 4 billion year before.

• NASA's MMS, Magnetospheric Multiscale won a Guinness World Record , because it had highest altitude fix of a GPS signal, at 70,000 kilometers.

• Cassini also detected NASA's near-Earth object tracking program in the presence of Planetary Defense Coordination Office.