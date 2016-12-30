 
 

Iron Deficiency Anemia May Cause Hearing Loss, Says Study

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 10:53pm CST | by , Updated: Dec 30 2016, 10:56pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Iron Deficiency Anemia May Cause Hearing Loss, Says Study
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

New study finds a startling connection between low levels of iron and hearing loss

Hearing loss is a common problem that is associated with a wide variety of causes like age, viral infections and exposure to noise. Another possible reason can be low levels of iron in the blood.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

New study has found that people with iron deficiency anemia are two times more likely to develop hearing loss than people without the blood disorder.

To arrive at the conclusion, researchers looked at the medical records of more than 300,000 adults from 2011 and 2015. The average age of the participants was 50 years and most of them were women.

Of the patients in the study, 1.6 percent had hearing loss while people with iron deficiency anemia had 2.41 higher risk of hearing loss than people with no IDA. People with iron deficiency anemia were 1.8 more likely to develop sensorineural hearing loss – a type of hearing loss caused by damage to inner ear or sensory organ. 

“Iron is clearly required for normal functioning of the auditory system, as for many other organs, and too little can result in anemia, the loss of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen to the tissues in the body.” Ear-nose-and-throat specialist Peter Steyger of Oregon Health & Science University's Oregon Hearing Research Center said.

No existing study has shown a link between iron deficiency and hearing loss. The latest study is probably the first to show a possible connection between iron deficiency anemia and hearing loss. However, it does not prove that one causes the other. Further understanding of the association between IDA and hearing loss may lead to early detection and improved treatment of the condition. 

“Iron deficiency anemia was associated with SNHL and combined hearing loss in a population of adult patients. Further research is needed to better understand the potential links between IDA and hearing loss and whether screening and treatment of IDA in adults could have clinical implications in patients with hearing loss.” Study concludes.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

9 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

9 hours ago, 1:04pm CST

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Shore

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Coast

13 hours ago, 9:27am CST

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

14 hours ago, 8:45am CST

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

9 hours ago, 1:17pm CST

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

9 hours ago, 1:12pm CST

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

9 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

CES 2017: Xiaomi Yi to Demonstrate World’s Fastest Tricopter Drone With 4K+ Action Camera

10 hours ago, 12:55pm CST

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

CES 2017: Nonda Previews Complete Connected Car Family of Six ZUS Devices

10 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead of CES 2017

10 hours ago, 12:36pm CST

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

10 hours ago, 12:04pm CST

Here are the Best Digital Deal on Amazon&#039;s Digital Day

Here are the Best Digital Deal on Amazon's Digital Day

11 hours ago, 11:25am CST

Top 10 Movies of 2016

Top 10 Movies of 2016

13 hours ago, 9:36am CST

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

13 hours ago, 9:02am CST

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

14 hours ago, 8:34am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

9 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

SpaceX and the Mission to Mars: Updates

9 hours ago, 1:04pm CST

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Shore

20000 Dead Sea Animals Wash up on Canadian Coast

13 hours ago, 9:27am CST

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

14 hours ago, 8:45am CST

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

Best of NASA Solar System Achievements in 2016

9 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

Tesla is Top 2017 Stock Pick

9 hours ago, 1:17pm CST

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

Tesla is Going All Out to Race the Model 3 to Production: Analyst

9 hours ago, 1:12pm CST

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

You Can Connect With CES 2017 From Anywhere

9 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.