Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

The latest rumor given by a Taiwan based supply chain makers is that Apple is to release three iPhone models in 2017. The 4.7 and 5.5 inch versions of the phone will have the usual LCD screens just like their predecessors.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

However according to Digitimes there will be a new addition of a 5.8 inch model which will feature an AMOLED screen. Samsung is thought to be the sole supplier of these AMOLED panels for Apple’s most expensive phone of the year.

The Korean company is reportedly capable of supplying 20 million Panels to Apple. The global shipments of these AMOLED screens are estimated to be 60-70 millions for 2017. The report also mentions Nissha Printing of Japan to be responsible for supplying the touch sensors to be used with the Samsung AMOLEDs.

In addition the bonding of these panels will be managed by Samsung Display or Taiwan based Holding and General Interface. Apple has instructed its suppliers to start productions from March and they will increase their production in May June so that they are able to meet the demands in fall.

If this report does happen to be true there is still a long time before the official iPhones appear and many changes can be made till then.