The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

Windows 10 happens to give major game perks for gamers such as DirectX 12. However Microsoft has planned to bolster the OS further with a specific ‘Game Mode’.

This will be able to prioritize the system resources for the game being played so that it can be run more smoothly. It should be made note though that this has not been confirmed yet.

It was actually noticed by a tipster Walking Cat who is also known for discovering the DLL file in a leaked preview of the Windows 10. According to Walking Cat this mode will optimize the resources given to the processor, graphics card and so on so that performance is increased.

.@h0x0d looks like Windows will adjust its resource allocation logic (for CPU/Gfx etc.) to prioritize the "Game" when running in "Game Mode"— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) December 28, 2016

Windows Central’s sources have also confirmed that the mode will work like Xbox One’s handling of running a game. It absolutely makes sense that a Game mode will be able to increase the performance after all what else could a switch offer better.

This mode is expected to arrive with the Creators update for windows in spring. However the previews might show up soon enough. The time frame though seems to be tight as we don’t observe this mode even in testing mode for now.

Monthly Steam Surveys show that the Windows 10 already popular as a gaming OS and the latest adoption of the Game mode will certainly enhance hat popularity among the computing general public.