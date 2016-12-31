CES 2017 Top Trends to Expect

The Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017 is just around the corner and it is already brimming with all the excitement that an event can muster! The event is going to be jammed packed with all the latest technology that one can find at a certain place.

The best thing about 2017’s CES is that it is going to be a trend setter in almost all the ways. The event will focus on latest technology that won’tbe restricted to software or small hardware parts but will be much more than this. We are going to see a lot of new things in the CES 2017.

The CES 2017 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from 4th to 8th January. There will be a plenty of conferences going on throughout the event which will be streamed live for the people all over the world. So in any case you won’t be able to make it to Nevada, you can still see all the happenings from your home through the official live screaming portals of CES 2017.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming trends that will be dominant in the Consumers Electronics Show 2017.

There is something that will make its appearance in the TV industry for the first time on a mass level in the event for sure. Be it Samsung’s Curved TV, LG’s 4K TV or an OLED by Samsung. The CES has a lot of to offer in the domains of TV this year in the event. There are a number of renownedcompanies such as Samsung, LG, TCL and many other that are coming to the town with their latest technology in LEDs and LCDs. One of the highlights is the customized 80 inches TV from TCL that is specially designed for the event. This is by all means that we know through rumors or news from these companies, all the real deal will surely be revealed at the actual event. So brace yourself for an awesome TV experience that will make your living rooms come to life!

A number of companies including Samsung, LG and Audiophile are introducing a number of gadgets and headphones that will make the HD audio system come back to life. A number of sound engineers from these companies have worked on eth gadgets in order to provide quality producing audio devices. The most noteworthy devices include wireless speakers, headphones and even elevated speakers! A number of new companies will be introducing their products in this domain too.

The VR and AR technology is on the rise and definitely saw a great boom in the year 2016. The year 2017 surely will be a new era for AR/VR tech. most the companies who has initially launched their headsets are making a comeback by improving their quality. On the other hand some are going to make them more easy to use and efficient. For example HTC might be launching Vive 2 which will be a wireless VR headset.

A number of affordable VR headsets by new companies will make their way in the CES 2017 as well.

This year a new addition to the CES is the addition of autonomous technology. It is the first time the most famous companies are coming forward to launch their autonomous cars and autonomous technology at the event. Companies such as Honda, Tesla, Faraday Future and Ford will come in the event with their new and improved autonomous systems. Many companies are going to launch driver’s assistance programs along with riving aids too. Let’s see what makes the top of the list in this category.

Another noteworthy thing is that a number of new cars will be launched at the event too including the conventional engine ones and hybrid ones too. Other than that a few automakers are launching their futuristic car concepts in the event as well.

The 4K technology is all what the TV makers can talk these days. Each and every TV makers is focusing on making the Video screening experience more and better for audience. This is the reason they have come with 4K technology. The 4K technology is supposed to provide even better contrast than the HUD or 3D TV. It also allows the audience to have a brighter picture and high quality video streaming in most of the cases. LG, Samsung, TCL and many other TV makers are coming with all the best quality TVs that will surely let you have a feel of cinema at home.

A large number of companies are dedicating themselves to showcase safety solutions at the CES 2017. Most of the companies are moving forward to come up with the safety solutions both for home and office. You might see solutions from a biometric lock to actual software to keep your house safe. This will all depend on the product that you will want for yourself. The best thing is that will the array of all these things you will certainly feel safe for the moment.

Well 5G network is soon to become the part of world and this is the reason that mobile companies have started working on making the mobile phones that will be fit for this network. It is being said that Ericson is working on the technology and will be launching a phone that will be compatible with 5G mode for sure. The new 5G compatible phones will have a string battery with a more powerful processor.