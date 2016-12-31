New Year's Eve Comet And Two More Flybys Will Start 2017 New Year

NASA released a video of Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková on Dec 28 that became prominent after Dec 15. The comet would be bright enough to be seen by a telescope. NASA says that the comet would look like a blue green object with fan shaped tail.

But, the scientists also expect two more comets in 2017, but there would also be comet Catalina in the morning, according to Space.com.

First New Year’s comet is C/2016 U1 NEOWISE, and will appear in the first week of 2017. The sky watchers would be able to see the comet with telescope, but its visibility depends on brightness, stated Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and also explained that the Comet C/2016 U1 NEOWISE won’t be a threat to the earth.

Another NASA’s mission named NEOWISE also discovered 2016 WF9 on November 2016 that is large with a diameter of 0.5 to 1 km. According to researchers, WF9 is different from C/2016 U1, as it does not release dust or gas because it’s close to the sun.

WF9 shows that there is a blurred line between comets and asteroids, sated James "Gerbs" Bauer, deputy principal investigator at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It will reach earth on Feb 25 2017 at a distance of 51 km, but won’t be a threat to our planet.

Launched in 2009, NEOWISE is a part of WISE the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer mission. WF9 became a comet in 2016 that’s a 10th comet detected so far, stated by NASA officials. But, if it’s an asteroid then it would be 100th asteroid. NASA and space enthusiasts are keen to welcome these objects on New Year’s Eve.