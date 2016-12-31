China Will Ban Ivory Trade in 2017

China just made a historic announcement for the safety of a precious and endangered animal species. China just announced it will stop all domestic trading for ivory extracted from the trunks of African elephants.

The step will be a major boost in the environmental preservation community which has been trying to tackle the increasing elephant poaching crisis in Africa for some time now.

Since China is the world’s primary legal ivory market the impact will be substantial. More than 20,000 African elephants are illegally killed every year all over the African continent.

The announcement was made by the General Office of the State Council of China. According to the official announcement the country will cease to take part in a few ivory processing and sale projects by 31 March 2017. Similarly all ivory processing and sales projects will be shut down by 31 December 2017.

The move has been applauded by environmental protection agencies like WWF and TRAFFIC. According to the CEO of WWF-China Lo Sze Ping they applaud the country’s swift actions along with the government’s determination and strong leadership for helping to save African elephants.

The move will make it harder for ivory traffickers to sell their illegal stocks and also deter buyers from purchasing illegal ivory.

The step was first proposed back at the CITES conference held in South Africa in October. The resolution called for all countries with a legal domestic market for ivory to shut down said markets.

US were the first one of the world’s three largest domestic ivory markets to end ivory trading and processing. Hong Kong followed suit and now China is one board, which is compel other countries to follow suit.