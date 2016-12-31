 
 

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 6:17am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: What’s New and Noteworthy
Credit: CES Twitter
  • CES and the New Events in 2017
 

CES 2017 promises to provide largest, most diverse event experience in the 50 year history of the show

CES will celebrate its 50 the birthday in 2017. The organization has become bigger and bolder than before. CES has a record breaking footprint that’s more than 2.6 million net sq.ft. of the exhibits.  It will exhibit new marketplace, wide conference programming, 850 new organizations; extra supersessions.

The main venues for CES 2017 events include Tech East, Tech West, and Tech South. These locations will exhibit more than 24 product categories, including latest tech trends.

The new marketplaces at CES 2017 will include

• New Sleep Tech marketplace,  by National Sleep Foundation , that will  feature 10 exhibitors across 1,600 NSF, at Sands, Level 2, Hall A-D.

• Brand New Smart Energy Marketplace, by Solar Power International, at LVCC,   Central Plaza.

• Baby tech and beauty tech, by Living in Digital Times (LIDT), expands to four days, at Venetian, Level 2, and Venetian Ballroom G-H.

• Record-breaking Eureka Park will include partners, like TechCrunch, Indiegogo, Samsung NEXT, Arlington Economic Development and National Science Foundation. (Sands, Level 1, Hall G)

Digital money forum, by Mastercard is extended to full day event and cyber security forum by CyberVista.

• Self-driving technology marketplace in Gold Plaza, with nine featured exhibitors including Autoliv, Clarion, Delphi, IAV, Navya, NVIDIA, NXP, Renesas and Valeo.

• E commerce expanding from 14 companies spanning 4,600 NSF in 2016 to 33 exhibitors spanning 6,000 NSF at CES 2017. Featured exhibitors to include Mastercard, Capital One Spark Business, Wal-Mart Ecommerce and Amazon Media Group. (LVCC, South Hall 1)

• Around 850 exhibitors would include Baidu Intelligent Systems, Bing (C Space), Carnival Corp., Comcast Platform Service (C Space), eBay (C Space), Formula E, Furrion, History Channel, MagnetiMarelli, Nissan, Suning, Swagtron, Time (C Space), Twitter (C Space), Xiaomi.

CES will also have Facebook live interviews from the show floor so tune in to facebook.com/CES and twitter.com/CES

CES 2017 will run January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

