 
 

CES 2017: Roll Out The Red Carpet For Stars

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 6:25am CST

 

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars
Credit: CES Twitter
  • Expect Hollywood, Sports, and TV Stars at CES 2017
 

Hollywood stars, professional athletes, TV personalities and musicians are coming to CES 2017 promote the latest innovations that touch consumers’ lives

CES 2017 would be a biggest event with Hollywood stars;athletes, musicians and TV celebrities who will promote new technology that enhance the lives of consumers. The event is produced by CTA, consumer technology association, and will continue from 5th to 8 Jan, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

Aisha Tyler will be the CES ambassador who is actor, director, comedian and author. She will talk about new trends at the conference and JankoRoegttgers will take her interview

 

  • Different celebrities that will join the vent will include,
  • President and CEO Arnold Donald
  • Star and comedian Tommy Davidson
  • YouTube Celebrity Andrea Feczko
  • Jeff Corwin, the host
  • Jeff Garcia,  the host 
  • Matthew Biancaniello, former cocktail chef for the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s Library Bar and host.
  • Drew and Jonathan Scott from HGTV
  • Actress Octavia Spencer
  • Director Ted Melfi 
  • Actor, Author and Humorist Nick Offerman
  • Executive Director of Marketing Alex Ho
  • USA Gold Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon
  • Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber
  • NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France
  • NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman
  • U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun
  • NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
  • NCAA President Mark Emmert
  • WNBA Player Sue Bird
  • NBA Analyst Grant Hill
  • NBA host Ernie Johnson
  • NBA analysts Charles Barkley
  • NBA Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal
  • St. Louis Center Fielder Dexter Fowler
  • Miami Heat Power Forward and Center Chris Bosh
  • NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana
  • LA Galaxy Forward Landon Donovan
  • Nick Verreros will host the fashion show
  • Dr. Mehmet Oz
  • Entrepreneur and Investor/Owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban
  • Wu Tang Clan Leader RZA

 

Interviews will be conducted through all celebrities’ PR channel.

What is CES?

CES is a world’s gathering venue where different business organizations related to technology exhibit their products. CSE is helping the technologies for 50 years and introduces innovative next generation technologies. It is owned by CTA the Consumer Technology Association.

What is CTA?

Consumer Technology Association is a trade association that represents $287 billion US consumer technology industry. More than 2,200 organizations have CTA membership that includes policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA owns CES, and reinvest the profits into CTA obtained from CES.

CES 2017 will run January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

