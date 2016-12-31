CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017 would be a biggest event with Hollywood stars;athletes, musicians and TV celebrities who will promote new technology that enhance the lives of consumers. The event is produced by CTA, consumer technology association, and will continue from 5th to 8 Jan, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

Aisha Tyler will be the CES ambassador who is actor, director, comedian and author. She will talk about new trends at the conference and JankoRoegttgers will take her interview

Different celebrities that will join the vent will include,

President and CEO Arnold Donald

Star and comedian Tommy Davidson

YouTube Celebrity Andrea Feczko

Jeff Corwin, the host

Jeff Garcia, the host

Matthew Biancaniello, former cocktail chef for the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s Library Bar and host.

Drew and Jonathan Scott from HGTV

Actress Octavia Spencer

Director Ted Melfi

Actor, Author and Humorist Nick Offerman

Executive Director of Marketing Alex Ho

USA Gold Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian

Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

NCAA President Mark Emmert

WNBA Player Sue Bird

NBA Analyst Grant Hill

NBA host Ernie Johnson

NBA analysts Charles Barkley

NBA Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal

St. Louis Center Fielder Dexter Fowler

Miami Heat Power Forward and Center Chris Bosh

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana

LA Galaxy Forward Landon Donovan

Nick Verreros will host the fashion show

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Entrepreneur and Investor/Owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban

Wu Tang Clan Leader RZA

Interviews will be conducted through all celebrities’ PR channel.

What is CES?

CES is a world’s gathering venue where different business organizations related to technology exhibit their products. CSE is helping the technologies for 50 years and introduces innovative next generation technologies. It is owned by CTA the Consumer Technology Association.

What is CTA?

Consumer Technology Association is a trade association that represents $287 billion US consumer technology industry. More than 2,200 organizations have CTA membership that includes policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA owns CES, and reinvest the profits into CTA obtained from CES.

CES 2017 will run January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.