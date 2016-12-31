NYC Issues First US Intersex Birth Certificate

On Tuesday the first ever intersex birth certificate was finally issued in the US. The certificate issued in New York City was sent to 55-year-old Sara Kelly Keenan by mail.

Keenan, an intersex, was born with male genes, female genitalia and mixed internal reproductive organs. Although Keenan decided to go by female pronouns she had been waiting for the accurate certificate for years.

This is the first time a birth certificate in the United States would add ‘Intersex’ in the gender identification place instead of just ‘Male’ or ‘Female’.

According to Keenan she had been unaware of her intersex status for most of her adult life. Keenan’s parents and doctors had decided to keep her anatomical reality a secret.

At the time of her birth Keenan was first classified as a boy but then three weeks later the birth certificate issued stated girl. At the time intersex people were more commonly referred to as ‘hermaphrodites’ and surgery was recommended for such people to conform to one or the other gender.

At the age of 16 Keenan was started on hormone replacement therapy, which lasted a lifetime, but she wasn’t even told the reason for it. Keenan states she was only told she is a girl unable to make hormones thus the therapy.

After become aware of her situation Keenan underwent endocrinological testing and was confirmed as an intersex.

Kennan stated to NBCNews that not all people like to be identified as intersex but for those who do wish it the option must exist. Keenan has embraced her intersex identity and with the landmark of her birth certificate she wants to pave the way for the intersex community.