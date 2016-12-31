 
 

Heat-Activated Penis Implant Could Treat Erectile Dysfunction

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 8:36am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Getty Images
  • Scientists developing heat activated penis implant
 

Men with erectile dysfunction now have an option due to the nickel-titanium alloy implant

Scientists at the Northwestern University and Southern Illinois University are developing a penis implant. The heat activated implant made from nickel-titanium alloy is a new hope for men with erectile dysfunction.

The development of the implant came to light in a paper published in the medical journal of Urology. The implant is believed to expand when heat is applied to it.

The rod of the implant would be implanted in men with ED via surgery. The implant would then be activated by a remote-controlled device. At other times the implant would remain flaccid. 

Although inserting a rod into mail genitals at first may sound horrifying but the implant may be a huge improvement for men with erectile dysfunction. The implant is believed to definitely be a better option than pharmaceutical interventions. 

Similarly at the time other surgery options for treating erectile dysfunction are very risky when compare to the implant. One option is to insert an inflatable pump in the penis but it can be tricky and lead to complications.

Another option is to add a malleable device in the genitals but its side effects include a permanently erect penis along with potential tissue damage. Therefore these surgery options are not exactly ideal and a better option is to get a penis implant. 

The (NiTi) implant is not exactly consumer ready at this moment. The team of scientists involved is currently working at the Southern Illinois University on the remote-control device.

The device should be able to increase the temperature of implant just a few degrees over body temperature, which will allow the prosthetic to expand.

If developed the implant would definitely be a less uncomfortable and embarrassing option for men with erectile dysfunction looking for treatment options. 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

