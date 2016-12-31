Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

There were a lot of movies that did not do well this year. Some might even say that 2016 was the worst year in history for Hollywood. A lot of people passed away, a lot of movies failed on the box office and many studios did their absolute best to stay afloat with some high budget movies that failed to make the estimate of even their production budget.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

There were however some movies that managed to do exceptionally well despite their low budget production, lack of promotions and somewhat lack of enthusiasm from the studio itself for the projects. These films did exceptionally well under the circumstances and could be defined as true hits on the box office although they did not gross incredibly like some other hit movies that came out this year. Here are the top 5 surprise hit movies of the year 2016;

5. Sausage Party

Some might say that it sounds like a bad porno and that might have been something that writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg had in mind when they wrote this R-rated animated comedy about food items in the mall. With some heavy dosage of sexual puns involving sausages and buns, the movie was not a typical animated fun time for kids. This animated movie was absolutely not for children.

Still it surprisingly grossed $97.7 million in North America and $42.8 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $140.4 million, against a budget of $19 million. The numbers alone are testament to the movie’s success this year. Other than that, the movie was well received by the critics. In a year where a lot of films got under average rating, the movie has an approval rating of 84%, based on 178 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 6.8/10.

Don’t Breathe had no major actors in the cast, it had little promotion and it was following one of the best horror movies, The Conjuring 2. With a budget of only $9.9 million; the movie was only expected to do decently on the box office. With the fleeing summer, Don’t Breathe grossed $153 million. Many experts consider the movie a large financial success and a sleeper hit. The movie was a critical success too getting positive reviews from most critics and experts.

3. Bad Moms

It was a big year for women in comedy in Hollywood. Although the all-female remake of Ghostbusters might not have done as well as expected on the box office, another independent project did better than all expectations. On a budget of just $20 million, the movie continued to gross $179 million on the box office. Starring an all-female cast of Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn in the role of three mothers who take a crazy night out for themselves with some pretty drastic consequences in their lives.

The Jungle Book was Disney’s offering going into the summer. One of the CGI driven, feature adaptation of the classic Disney animated movie based on Rudyard Kipling’s novel of the same title, the movie was set to serve as a starter for the major summer projects by Disney including Captain America: Civil War and Finding Dory. Everyone had to take a step back when the movie bloomed as a hit on its own. The movie was a surprise hit with audience of all ages who turned up to watch the movie.

It grew to gross $364 million in the USA & Canada and $602.5 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of $966.5 million against a budget of $175 million. TheJungle Book received positive reviews, with praise aimed at its visual effects. Critically speaking, , the film has an approval rating of 94% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, based on 268 reviews, with an average rating of 7.8/10.

The surprise hit of the year in more than one regard was Deadpool. The movie came early in the year, just after the Oscar season. The movie production and the actor and producers were sceptical of the FOX studio and Marvel’s lack of support for the movie, there were a lot of experts predicting that it would not be a commercial success, the movie’s R-rating was not a big help either since no superhero movie before this was rated R. Deadpool changed all that with its release.

For once it grossed a huge unexpected amount of money. Deadpool grossed $363.1 million in the USA & Canada, and $419.5 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of $782.6 million against a budget of $58 million. The movie was a critical success as well. It was praised for it’s bold and in the face content laced with humour and a perfect witty performance by Ryan Reynolds which has earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Other than that, the movie’s R rating has actually redefined the format of superhero movies. Taking initiative, there are now more R-rated comic book movies in consideration starting with The Wolverine 3, as a consequence of Deadpool's success.