 
 

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around The Corner: Report

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 9:23am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Microsoft is working on a new version of its Surface Pro tablet which is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2017.

The new Surface Pro 5 2-in-1 will sport an ultra-HD display and magnetic charging stylus, with Pegatron Technology that will manufacture the device, DigiTimes reported on Friday citing a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched Surface Pro 4, a slim and light Windows 10-based tablet-cum-laptop with pixel sense technology.

Surface Pro 4 is designed to run full Microsoft Office (sold separately) and bring the best of Windows 10 to life, including Surface Pen, Microsoft Edge and Cortana.

The different variants of Surface Pro 4 are powered by the 6th generation Intel Core m, Core i5 and Core i7 processors, enabling everyone from students, professionals to creators to do more on the go.

The company is also reportedly planning a new Surface Pen to support the Surface Book 5 that would use magnetic charging -- a first for the company's Surface Pro line.

