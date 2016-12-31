 
 

Lindsay Lohan Is Pushing For A Mean Girls Sequel

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 9:33am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Lindsay Lohan is trying to bring the magic back, again. During a Facebook Live interview with CNN in Abu Dhabi yesterday, she said that she is more than ready and willing to make a follow up to the now classic 2004 hit "Mean Girls." So ready that she is working on it by herself! She has the treatment ready and is just waiting to get the good news.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” she said. “I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Note that there has been a sequel to the movie in the 2011 made for TV movie, but it doesn't star any of the original cast, which included Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, and Jonathan Bennett, who have all gone on to different levels of success.

For her part, Lohan has been busy traveling the world and "hosting" events, not really shooting many movies. But her hopes are so big that she is already thinking about casting for the sequel:

“I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis [and] Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” she told Anderson. “I've already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response.”

Of course, that means she needs to hear from Mean Girls mastermind Tina Fey and producer Lorne Michaels. According to Vanity Fair, at the Mean Girls 10th anniversary in 2014, Lohan said she’d “harass” Fey into writing a new script.

For now, Tina Fey has been working on a Mean Girls Musical, which has been set up for a Washington D.C. premiere.

The Author

Noel Diem
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

