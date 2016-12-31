Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

A lot of movies went on the downside of the box office this year. It might be called the curse of 2016 that so many sequels, so many original movies that were expected to do well on the box office did not make it at all.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

There were movies that were advertised heavily by their respective banners, there was a hype created around their release and there were a lot of expectations from the movie.

They still bombed. Even though when they might qualify as commercial success, they got such bad critical reviews and their performance declined so badly that they can be called the unexpected bombs of the year 2016.

After kicking off a successful series debut with Divergent, everyone thought that novel based franchises were the next big thing. Things started to look down in the subsequent years and Hunger Games franchise managed to make a decent exit with its last instalment. Divergent series was not so lucky. It’s third instalment, Allegiant did not do well on the box office.

Adding $66.2 million in North America and $110.7 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $176.9 million against a total budget of $183.6 million. Lionsgate had serious reconsiderations about the fate of the series after Allegiant’s underperformance on the box office so much so that the next part of the series has been confirmed to release as a TV movie. Ouch!

4. Now You See Me 2

Remember the Four Horsemen origin story, yeah Now You See Me was the title of the movie starring Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman and Dave Franco. It was one of the surprise hit of 2013 so when it was announced that the sequel was coming out after three years in 2016, the fans were expecting so much more from the movie.

Majority of the cast returned and two more were added including Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. However, all the magic in the world could not save Now You See Me 2 from being a failure on the box office. The movie grossed $65.1 million in North America against a budget of $90 million.

Ghostbusters was the deal breaker this year for many. An all-female remake featuring some of the biggest names in comedy world including the stars of the Oscar nominated movie Bridesmaids, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig and SNL superstar Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

The movie was advertised heavily, it was endorsed by the original movie cast and a severe backlash for its trailer, the movie was expected to be a hit. Although it earned well on the box office, the movie grossed less than the target budget hence it was considered a failure on the box office which is a shame for the feminist revolution in cinema.

It was one of the biggest anticipated summer movie of the year. It was advertised so much. Heath Ledger’s Joker’s popularity paved way for the WB and DCEU to attract audience to the movie, added with the insane method acting stories about Jared Leto and director David Ayer’s crazy tactics for the cast to adopt their roles, the movie was a DC comics fan’s dream come true.

The movie is considered a commercial success for the studio a worldwide total of $745.6 million, against a budget of $175 million and a $325 million budget for promotion. Many consider that if the studio had spent more budget on the production, the movie might have turned out better to be a critical success as well.

The critics had mostly negative reviews for the movie. It was a critical failure at all levels. Even Jared Leto who had given very much for his role as Joker was disappointed at the final cut. Some even say that the movie only did good business and managed to stay on the box office because it had no competition.

It was DCEU’s biggest launch project of the year. This movie had fans excited as soon as it was announced. Fans honed in on the buzz, giving it flame every time a teaser, a screen shot or a spoiler came. The film was destined to be great as it featured the most epic showdown of the DCEU verse. Itwas also a launching pad for the future Justice League projects.

The movie had record pre-bookings. It became the fourth film to have a global opening above $400 million. It also had an IMAX worldwide opening weekend total of $36 million from 945 IMAX screens, grossing $166 million in the USA & Canada in its opening weekend making it the eighth biggest opening of all-time. What is this movie doing on this list then?

There are two reasons for that. The first is that the movie became a major critical flop even before its release. Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 28%, based on 352 reviews, with an average rating of 4.9/10 with the critics bashing everything from the premise, climax, performances and most of all, the director Zack Snyder.

The only good things that seem to come out of the movie in critics’ opinion were the future slew of characters for Justice League including Wonder Woman. The second reason for the movie to be considered an unexpected bomb on the box office was its "historic" box-office drop”.

The movie experienced a 81.2% decline on Friday that was "one of the biggest Friday-to-Friday drops any blockbuster has ever seen", and an overall 68.4% drop for the weekend despite not "facing any big competition at the box office". It’s overwhelming drop on the box office shocked most of the experts who had expected a 50 to 60 percent drop in the second weekend.

These movies were not entirely failures, there content was great but no one can predict accurately how the critics and audience respond to the movie. These movies became the unexpected bombs of the year 2016 because of these very reasons.