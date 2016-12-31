The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

It is a usual tradition that the latest iPhone sell very well in the initial months of the launch. The sales often outperform the previous model’s sales during the same quarter.

However according to Nikkei this may not be the case with the iPhone 7. In fact the sluggish sales are causing the company to cut down on the production of the iPhone 7 duo.

As per the data received from the suppliers Nikkei has estimated the slow stock production to be around 10 percent. The first sign of the reported slow down was observed by Apple in March.

Its Q2 earnings showed that even though the iPhone 6 upgrades were high they were still not up to snuff with sales of the users who upgraded to the iPhone 6 in 2014.

It is still too early to make a final statement if the iPhone 7 will be able to outsell the previous model or not but we will know soon enough.