iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

According to the latest rumor Apple is set to release the iOS 10.3 Beta on January 10th with an addition of a new mode called the ‘Theatre mode’. Apple is becoming more prolific with its beta releases for the iOS and macOS.

Rumors are already beginning to surface as to what the new iOS 10.3 will bring when the first beta ships. Sonny Dickinson who is generally reliable with his comments has given his say on the subject on Twitter today.

He has claimed that the first beta release of 10.3 will be with developers by January 10th. The specific date provided by Dickinson does provoke us to think that he knows something rather than simply putting the pieces together.

iOS 10.3 beta 1 is scheduled to seed on January 10th.— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 30, 2016

However Apple can be very unpredictable and may change its plans at the last minute. We may never really know for sure until we see the OTA update pop up on the developers device. Till then let’s just hang on to Dickinson’s word.

The release date is not the only thing Dickinson has brought forward today. He has also claimed that the new software will offer a ‘Theatre mode’. It will feature a new accessibility option via a button within the Control Centre.

The button is described by Dickinson to be shaped like a popcorn to describe the feature itself more vividly. As the name suggests the new mode will offer features such as dimmed screen lighting, less notifications and maybe even a Night Shift which would change the color of the screen to enhance the movie experience.