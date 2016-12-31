 
 

IOS 10.3 Beta Release Date Is Set For 10th January-Will Feature A Theatre Mode Too

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 12:09pm CST | by , Updated: Dec 31 2016, 12:11pm CST, in News | Apple

 

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

According to the latest rumor Apple is set to release the iOS 10.3 Beta on January 10th with an addition of a new mode called the ‘Theatre mode’. Apple is becoming more prolific with its beta releases for the iOS and macOS.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Rumors are already beginning to surface as to what the new iOS 10.3 will bring when the first beta ships. Sonny Dickinson who is generally reliable with his comments has given his say on the subject on Twitter today.

He has claimed that the first beta release of 10.3 will be with developers by January 10th. The specific date provided by Dickinson does provoke us to think that he knows something rather than simply putting the pieces together.

However Apple can be very unpredictable and may change its plans at the last minute. We may never really know for sure until we see the OTA update pop up on the developers device. Till then let’s just hang on to Dickinson’s word.

The release date is not the only thing Dickinson has brought forward today. He has also claimed that the new software will offer a ‘Theatre mode’. It will feature a new accessibility option via a button within the Control Centre.

The button is described by Dickinson to be shaped like a popcorn to describe the feature itself more vividly. As the name suggests the new mode will offer features such as dimmed screen lighting, less notifications and maybe even a Night Shift which would change the color of the screen to enhance the movie experience.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

18 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

28 minutes ago

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

2 hours ago

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

12 hours ago

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 hour ago

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

2 hours ago

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

2 hours ago

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

2 hours ago

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

2 hours ago

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

2 hours ago

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

2 hours ago

Heat-Activated Penis Implant Could Treat Erectile Dysfunction

Heat-Activated Penis Implant Could Treat Erectile Dysfunction

3 hours ago

NYC Issues First US Intersex Birth Certificate

NYC Issues First US Intersex Birth Certificate

3 hours ago

Your Gut Bacteria may Ruin your Weight Loss Plan

Your Gut Bacteria may Ruin your Weight Loss Plan

3 hours ago

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

5 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Apple

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

18 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

28 minutes ago

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

2 hours ago

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

12 hours ago

More Apple Stories


Latest News

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

18 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

28 minutes ago

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 hour ago

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.