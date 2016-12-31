Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

It has been a long time since Motorola has been rumored to be reviving the Moto X Line. These happened to be its flagship smartphones but now Moto Z does the job. If there ever is a Moto X it will lie below the Moto Z.

This suggests the new X will have mid-range specs. In the beginning of the month you observed some purported leaked hands on images of the Moto X 2017. Now you will be able to witness some renders based on factory CAD schematics via AndroidAuthority.

The Moto X 2017 features a metal design and have a camera hump which can be related to Moto Z devices. The smartphone does not support Z line’s MotoMods accessories. The finger print sensor lies at the front of the phone.

The 3.5 mm headphone jack can be found on the bottom side next to the microUSB Port. No stereo speakers or dual cameras can be found here. The Moto X will have

5.2 inch touch screen

150x73.8x8.4 mm dimensions

Although we are calling the phone ‘Moto X 2017’ it has not been reported by the renders whether the phone will be branded with this name or not. In fact a different source has claimed the phone to be sold as the Moto C.

It is still not clear as to when this phone will be announced. Since more leaks have not been observed about the phone a CES unveiling is quite out of the question. A MWC outing still may be considered though.