 
 

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures And Renders

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 12:21pm CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders
Android Authority
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

It has been a long time since Motorola has been rumored to be reviving the Moto X Line. These happened to be its flagship smartphones but now Moto Z does the job. If there ever is a Moto X it will lie below the Moto Z.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

This suggests the new X will have mid-range specs. In the beginning of the month you observed some purported leaked hands on images of the Moto X 2017. Now you will be able to witness some renders based on factory CAD schematics via AndroidAuthority.

The Moto X 2017 features a metal design and have a camera hump which can be related to Moto Z devices. The smartphone does not support Z line’s MotoMods accessories. The finger print sensor lies at the front of the phone.

The 3.5 mm headphone jack can be found on the bottom side next to the microUSB Port. No stereo speakers or dual cameras can be found here. The Moto X will have

  • 5.2 inch touch screen
  • 150x73.8x8.4 mm dimensions

Although we are calling the phone ‘Moto X 2017’ it has not been reported by the renders whether the phone will be branded with this name or not. In fact a different source has claimed the phone to be sold as the Moto C.

It is still not clear as to when this phone will be announced. Since more leaks have not been observed about the phone a CES unveiling is quite out of the question. A MWC outing still may be considered though.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

2 hours ago

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

10 hours ago

Samsung is Rumored to release in-ear Headphones along with Samsung S8

Samsung S8 Will Come With in-ear Headphones

10 hours ago

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

1 day ago, 4:06am CST

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

12 minutes ago

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

27 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

38 minutes ago

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 hour ago

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

2 hours ago

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

2 hours ago

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

2 hours ago

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

2 hours ago

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

2 hours ago

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

3 hours ago

Heat-Activated Penis Implant Could Treat Erectile Dysfunction

Heat-Activated Penis Implant Could Treat Erectile Dysfunction

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Technology News

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

2 hours ago

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

10 hours ago

Samsung is Rumored to release in-ear Headphones along with Samsung S8

Samsung S8 Will Come With in-ear Headphones

10 hours ago

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

1 day ago, 4:06am CST

More Technology News Stories


Latest News

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

12 minutes ago

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

27 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

38 minutes ago

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.