New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

Several studies suggest that psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, is good for human brain.

Like most psychedelic drugs, psilocybin also relaxes mind and help relieve anxiety and depression. But its use does not come without risks.

A survey of almost 2,000 people highlights the negative consequences associated with the drug. Study says that more than 10 percent people called taking psilocybin their worst “bad trip,” which could put themselves or other at risk for physical harm. Some 2.5 percent respondents reported that they behaved aggressively or violently after taking the drug while 2.7 percent had to seek medical help. Despite the risks, most of people still considered it one of the most meaningful experiences of their life.

In the study, majority of the respondents were male and white and were living in the United States. On average, the participants were 30 years old and more than 90 percent of them reported using psilocybin more than twice.

The survey was focused on negative experiences and what participants did to stop those unwanted consequences.

“Considering both the negative effects and the positive outcomes that respondents sometimes reported, the survey results confirm our view that neither users nor researchers can be cavalier about the risks associated with psilocybin,” said study researcher Roland Griffiths from John University School of Medicine.

“The counterintuitive finding that extremely difficult experiences can sometimes also be very meaningful experiences is consistent with what we see in our studies with psilocybin – that resolution of a difficult experience, sometimes described as catharsis, often results in positive personal meaning or spiritual significance.”

Psilocybin mushrooms have been used in religious rituals for centuries. It can alter a person’s cognition and perception and tend to affect the mind in a way that results in the experiences different from usual. The use of psilocybin and other hallucinogentic drugs became more frequent in 1960s due to its charismatic proponents and positive effects. The latest study, however, assesses negative effects of the drug. Therefore, researchers urge caution around the use of psilocybin mushrooms.